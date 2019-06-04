English

Warriors center Looney out of NBA Finals 'indefinitely'

By Opta
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney

Los Angeles, June 4: Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney might not play again in this year's NBA Finals.

Looney was hurt in his team's 109-104 Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday (June 2). The injury likely occurred when he made contact with Toronto's Kawhi Leonard on a drive to the basket.

An MRI on Monday (June 3) revealed Looney had fractured his ribs, ruling him out of the NBA Finals "indefinitely", the team announced.

Looney logged 10 minutes in the first half of Game 2 and recorded one rebound in the contest.

The 23-year-old played in a career-high 80 games in his fourth season with Golden State in 2018-19.

He averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the regular season and has been an impactful defender for the Warriors.

The two-time defending champions have already dealt with significant injuries to Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins during this year's playoff run, while Klay Thompson is dealing with a hamstring strain.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
