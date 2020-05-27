Washington Wizards star John Wall says he is '110 per cent' healthy

"I'm 110 per cent. I'm healthy," he said on Tuesday during a conference call.

Wall has not played since December 26, 2018, missing the remainder of the 2018-19 season and all of the 2019-20 season while recovering from surgery for bone spurs in his left heel and a torn left Achilles tendon.

The 29-year-old has appeared in just 73 games since the start of the 2017-18 season.

"I'm itching to get back out there," Wall said.

Though the five-time All-Star is eager to return to the court, Wall said he is "taking [his] time with the rehab" and is not planning to return if the 2019-20 season restarts.

The Wizards' plan has been for him to focus on being at full speed in time for the 2020-21 season.

A return this season would also seem to make little sense for a Wizards team unlikely to challenge for a playoff spot.

Preliminary discussions have taken place between the NBA and the Walt Disney Company about resuming the 2019-20 season at an isolated site near Orlando, Florida in late July, but the league still has not settled on a format for a return.

It has been reported the NBA would like teams to reach a total of 70 regular-season games – about five more for most clubs – to fulfil contracts with local broadcast affiliates.

The Wizards have played 64 games, and at 24-40 they sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, five and a half games behind the Orlando Magic for the eighth and final playoff spot.

"I don't know what the protocol the organisation or the coaching staff want me to be on," Wall said. "I will kind of just let them make that decision, them and my agent."