English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Blake Griffin says he didn't snub Clippers owner before LA reunion

By Opta
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin

Los Angeles, January 13: Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin denies he snubbed Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer before his return to Staples Center.

Griffin returned to Los Angeles for the first time since he was dealt to the Pistons by the Clippers last year and there was plenty of drama on Saturday (January 12).

During pre-game warmups, as Griffin walked off the floor, Clippers owner Ballmer stepped toward him along the sideline and extended his hand.

Griffin – a five-time NBA All-Star – did not even look at Ballmer before breaking into a trot and heading for the locker room.

After the Pistons beat the Clippers 109-104 behind 44 points from Griffin, the forward explained his action was not intentional.

"As soon as I'm done doing my pregame shooting I make sure there's a path and I take off running toward the locker room and I don't stop running," Griffin said. "A lot of you have seen me do that before.

"That's what it was, plain and simple."

The Clippers traded Griffin in January 2018 to Detroit for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, the 12th pick in the 2018 NBA draft and a 2019 second-round pick.

Griffin later said the trade "stunned" him, and at his introductory press conference in Detroit said, "I want to play for an organisation that wants me to play there and clearly this was an organisation that wanted me to play here."

Griffin, who had been the Clippers' first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, had just signed a five-year, $171million deal with the team before last season.

The 29-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 25.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VIL 1 - 2 GET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue