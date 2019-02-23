English

WATCH: Raptors pay tribute to DeRozan in return to Toronto

By Opta
San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan received a warm reception on his return to Toronto.
Los Angeles, February 23: DeMar DeRozan got a warm welcome in Toronto on Friday.

It was the Spurs guard's first time back in the city since the Raptors traded him to San Antonio in July 2018.

First came a standing ovation lasting through the introduction of coach Gregg Popovich.

Then came a tribute video ending with a message: "Thank you, DeMar".

DeRozan spent almost a decade with the Raptors.

Toronto selected him as the ninth overall pick in the 2009 draft. The four-time All-Star averaged 19.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in his career with the Raptors.

In San Antonio, DeRozan is shooting 46.3 per cent from the field and 17.1 per cent from three-point range. He is also averaging a career-high 6.1 assists.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
