WATCH: Raptors pay tribute to DeRozan in return to Toronto

It was the Spurs guard's first time back in the city since the Raptors traded him to San Antonio in July 2018.

First came a standing ovation lasting through the introduction of coach Gregg Popovich.

Then came a tribute video ending with a message: "Thank you, DeMar".

For all the good times

For all you’ve done for this City, for Canada Thank you, @DeMar_DeRozan pic.twitter.com/uxFLPQv1Sw — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 23, 2019

DeRozan spent almost a decade with the Raptors.

Toronto selected him as the ninth overall pick in the 2009 draft. The four-time All-Star averaged 19.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in his career with the Raptors.

In San Antonio, DeRozan is shooting 46.3 per cent from the field and 17.1 per cent from three-point range. He is also averaging a career-high 6.1 assists.