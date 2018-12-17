WATCH: Nowitzki receives standing ovation in first home game of season

Veteran forward Nowitzki, 40, returned from an ankle injury late last week and took the floor for his first home game of the season Sunday (December 16).

The Mavericks played a tribute video for Nowitzki – who is in his NBA-record 21st season with the Mavs – before their matchup against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas.

Nowitzki then received a standing ovation when he checked into the game with just over three minutes to remaining in the first quarter.

The 13-time All-Star and 2007 MVP scored his first basket of the game by knocking down a midrange jumper with less than seven minutes remaining before half-time.

Nowitzki also led the Mavericks to their only title in in 2010-11 – the German winning the NBA Finals MVP in the process.