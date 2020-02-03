Simpson seals play-off win over Finau at Phoenix Open

Simpson had not won a PGA Tour trophy since capturing his fifth piece of silverware via The Players Championship in 2018.

However, Simpson returned to winning ways after sealing a play-off victory over fellow American Finau in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday (February 2).

Simpson forced a play-off thanks to his final-round 69, which saw him join overnight leader Finau (70) atop the leaderboard after 72 holes at TPC Scottsdale.

Finau entered the final day leading by a stroke but his first round in the 70s, coupled with Simpson's back-to-back birdies to close out regulation, saw the pair level on 17 under.

In the play-off, Finau could only manage par at the 18th as Simpson rolled in a birdie for the victory in the Phoenix sun.

Former world number one Justin Thomas (65), two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson (66) and Nate Lashley (68) finished tied for third, three shots behind Simpson and Finau.

A birdie while wearing the Kobe jersey.



What a moment for @JustinThomas34.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/QKvHtk1Ij4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2020

Rickie Fowler's title defence ended in a tie for 37th – the American star 10 strokes off the pace at the close of play.

Fowler carded a two-under-par 69 to be level alongside Kevin Tway (70) and J.T. Poston (68).

@JT_ThePostman was THIS close to an ace on No. 16. pic.twitter.com/cEQHX921JQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2020