Wells Fargo champion Jason Day inspired by LeBron James buzzer-beater

The Australian claimed a two-stroke victory at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a final round two-under 69.

It came a day after James inspired the Cleveland Cavaliers – the NBA team Day supports – to a 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors in game three of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

James made an incredible buzzer-beater in that win, while Day produced some magic of his own in a key moment during the final round, his astounding tee shot on the par-three 17th hitting the pin.

"When you're on call to do something good and you pull it off, that is key to be clutch like that and it's a lot of heart," Day told a news conference afterwards

"So it was probably a good thing that I watched LeBron James' buzzer-beater this morning instead of last night.

"That was awesome to watch this morning, so hopefully I can just pass that along in my game."

Day's win was his 12th on the PGA Tour and second of the year, having gone without a victory in 2017.

