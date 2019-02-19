Mickelson, Tiger learn WGC-Mexico Championship groupings

Mickelson claimed his 44th PGA Tour title at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week and will be participating in his 600th event on the circuit at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

He will tee it up with world number three Johnson, a two-time winner of the competition in Mexico, and Thomas – who finished second to Mickelson after a play-off last year – on Thursday and Friday.

Tiger Woods will get his debut in Mexico under way alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer, the host nation's top-ranked player.

Rickie Fowler has the second most recent PGA Tour victory in the field, having come out on top at the Phoenix Open. He has been grouped with Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed.

In the final featured group, reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Brooks Koepka will play alongside Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy.