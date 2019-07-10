English

Cauley-Stein explains decision to join Warriors

By Opta
Willie Cauley-Stein signed a one-year deal with Golden State Warriors
Willie Cauley-Stein signed a one-year deal with Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles, July 10: Willie Cauley-Stein said he could not turn down the opportunity to join the Golden State Warriors.

Cauley-Stein signed a one-year deal with Golden State shortly after he became an unrestricted free agent when the Sacramento Kings rescinded his qualifying offer in early July.

The 25-year-old center said the Warriors' stars helped recruit him to the team, who lost the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

"Got the phone call and I just don't know how you could turn that down," Cauley-Stein said. "Talking to Steve , Draymond , Steph , they were all really excited. It was pretty easy on me."

Cauley-Stein said before 2018-19 he was "ready to get paid" this offseason. But, his contract with the Warriors is reportedly worth about the veteran's minimum of $1.7million.

"It honestly just came down to situation," Cauley-Stein said. "I know I had said something about getting paid at the beginning of the year. But by the end of it, it was no longer about getting paid. It was about staying secure and building off that security… I think the Warriors are probably the best at doing that in the league. It was a really easy decision on me and my team's part."

Cauley-Stein averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Kings last season.

He was originally selected by the Kings with the sixth pick in the 2015 draft, however, Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac said in June that Cauley-Stein still needed to prove he can be consistent.

"I don't really look at it like inconsistency," Cauley-Stein said. "Numbers don't lie. I think it's pretty cut and dry what consistency is. But I think it goes both ways. Being more vocal, I think that's something as a professional you have to be really good at. You have to be able to speak your mind."

The Warriors also added D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade after star Kevin Durant decided to join the Brooklyn Nets.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
