Winter Olympics: Germany jump to top of medal table after 'indescribable' luge hat-trick

From three luge events so far, Germany have taken three gold medals. They will hope to add a fourth and complete a clean sweep in Thursday's team relay.

This success is nothing new, however, as Wednesday's winners secured a stunning three-peat.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt took gold in the doubles at a third consecutive Games, with German team-mates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken their nearest challengers.

Beijing 2022 Medal Tally

"[It is] indescribable," said Wendl, having secured a fifth overall Olympic gold – a number that could swell to six in the relay. "This one was the toughest."

Arlt added: "It's a feeling like we won the first time. Every success is a new success. We know what hard work we had and it makes us very proud."

The success of Wendl and Arlt brought Germany their second gold of the day, making them the first nation to five at these Games.

Vinzenz Geiger had earlier taken the title in the Nordic combined normal hill event, beating Norway's Joergen Graabak.

It is Norway who are Germany's closest challengers in the medal table, too, with four golds among 10 total medals – the latest for Birk Ruud in the men's freeski big air.

Sweden also have four golds (seven total) but did not add to that tally on Wednesday, falling from first to third in the overall standings.