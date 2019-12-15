English
Wladimir Klitschko hints at comeback as he ponders fights with Joshua, Wilder & Fury

By Liam Blackburn
Wladimir Klitschko

Kiev, December 15: Wladimir Klitschko has hinted he could return to the boxing ring after asking his social media followers for their thoughts on him fighting Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

Former heavyweight world champion Klitschko has not fought since Joshua stopped him in the 11th round of an epic April 2017 bout at Wembley that saw both men sent to the canvas.

That left the Ukrainian's record at 64-5 and in August 2017 Klitschko announced he was ending his 21-year career.

However, on Saturday he alluded to a potential U-turn as he asked fans for their views on him fighting WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua, WBC belt holder Wilder or Fury, who stunned Klitschko with a points win in 2015.

"Let me entertain you with this and you can like it or not: Fury vs Klitschko 2," he wrote before posting two follow-up tweets changing Fury's name for those of Joshua and Wilder.

Klitschko only fought once after his loss to Fury and it was that rematch that was garnering the most 'likes' on Twitter.

SRL 308/6 (97.0) vs PAK
Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
