Rashford Takes Next Step With Barcelona After Scoring Twice In Champions League Match

India vs Oman Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025: Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh set to Come In, will Harshit Rana play?

Which Teams have qualified for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four? Who have Missed Out?

What charges are Pakistan facing for 'Misconduct as Violation' in Asia Cup 2025 as ICC prepares for Action?

FC Goa vs Al Nassr Tickets: What are Ticket Prices to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo? When and Where to Buy Tickets? All You Need to Know

IND A vs AUS A: Not Shreyas Iyer! Two India outcasts make strong case for selection in West Indies Tests

More sports WNBA Playoffs: Aces And Fever Win Tight Game 3s To Advance To Semifinals The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Seattle Storm 74-73, while the Indiana Fever edged past the Atlanta Dream 87-85 in thrilling Game 3s of the WNBA playoffs. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Aja Wilson delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 38 points to match her playoff career high. Jackie Young's decisive shot with 12.4 seconds remaining secured the Las Vegas Aces a narrow 74-73 victory over the Seattle Storm on Thursday night, propelling them into the WNBA semifinals. Wilson contributed significantly in the second half with 25 points.

Wilson's layup missed with 25 seconds left, leading to a fast break by Erica Wheeler and Skylar Diggins for Seattle. Wheeler's jumper gave Seattle a brief 73-72 lead with 18 seconds on the clock. Although Wilson missed another attempt, Young was there to score on the rebound. After a timeout, Wheeler's shot from the free throw line hit the back rim, and Seattle couldn't attempt another shot before time expired.

The Aces have now reached their seventh consecutive semifinal appearance. They will face No. 6 seed Indiana on Sunday after Indiana eliminated Atlanta earlier. Young ended the game with 14 points, while Chelsea Gray added 12 points and eight assists for Las Vegas.

In another thrilling game, Aliyah Boston scored a crucial basket with 7.4 seconds left to help Indiana Fever edge past Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Thursday night. Lexie Hull's steal of an inbounds pass sealed Indiana's advance to the WNBA semifinals for the first time since 2015 despite missing injured Caitlin Clark.

Boston found herself open under the basket after Brionna Jones fell while chasing a loose ball, giving Indiana an 86-85 lead—their first since leading 33-30 in the second quarter. Rhyne Howard struggled twice with inbound passes in the final moments, allowing Hull to intercept from Jones.

Odyssey Sims then went to the free-throw line, making one of two shots and leaving Atlanta with one last chance at victory. However, Jones' off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer missed its target.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana's scoring efforts with 24 points, while Boston contributed a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists. Sims added 16 points and eight assists, and Natasha Howard chipped in with 12 points.

Allisha Gray topped Atlanta's scoresheet with a double-double of her own—19 points and 12 rebounds—while Jordin Canada also recorded a double-double featuring 18 points and ten assists.

Both games showcased intense competition as teams battled for semifinal spots. The Aces' consistent performance has earned them yet another chance at championship glory. Meanwhile, Indiana’s victory marks a significant achievement as they return to this stage after several years away.