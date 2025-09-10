Suryakumar Yadav to Salman Ali Agha - Who is the Richest Captain in Asia Cup 2025?

WNBA: Lloyd reaches milestone in Aces' 15th straight victory

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Jewell Loyd became the 16th player to reach 6,000 points, scoring 15 Tuesday night to help extend the Aces' winning streak to 15 games with a 92-61 victory over the Chicago Sky that put Las Vegas in contention for the second seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The Aces (29-14) will clinch that seed and home-court advantage through at least the semifinals if they win at Los Angeles on Thursday or Atlanta (29-14) loses at Connecticut on Wednesday. Las Vegas owns the tiebreaker over the Dream.

Las Vegas’ franchise-record winning streak tied the 1998 Houston Comets for third longest. The 2001 Los Angeles Sparks own the record at 18 games and the 2014 Phoenix Mercury won 16 in a row.

Jackie Young also scored 15 points, one of six Aces players in double figures.

Chicago's Angel Reese didn't play for the second game in a row. She was suspended for the first half of Sunday's game at Las Vegas for making comments that were deemed “detrimental to the team” in which she questioned the Sky's talent in an interview with the Chicago Tribune.

But Reese also didn't play the second half of that game because of a back injury, according to the team. She also did not play in this game for the same reason.

Fever set franchise wins record in regular season finale

Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points and the Indiana Fever set a franchise record with their 24th win, 83-72 over the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, who were resting MVP candidate Napheesa Collier.

Indiana (24-20) scored the first 10 points of the game and led by as many as 24, an impressive performance without star Caitlin Clark, who has only played 13 games this season and will not play in the playoffs that begin Sunday.

Odyssey Sims scored 15 points for the Fever. Aliyah Boston had 12 points and eight rebounds, breaking her own club record for rebounds in a season with 361.

Jessica Shepherd, starting in place of Collier, scored 16 points for the Lynx (33-10), who play their last game at home Thursday against Golden State. They finished 2 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Minnesota locked up the top seed on Aug. 30 but has only gone 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Wheeler’s late jumper clinches Storm’s playoff spot

Erica Wheeler scored 17 points, including a go-ahead shot with 18.5 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm beat the Golden State Valkyries 74-73 to secure the final WNBA playoff spot.

Seattle (23-21) clinched the 20th postseason appearance in franchise history.

After Wheeler's pull-up jumper from the free-throw line, Janelle Salaun missed a shot in the lane, but she got another chance following an offensive rebound. Salaun missed a corner 3-pointer and Wheeler secured the loose ball.

Nneka Ogwumike finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, Brittney Sykes scored 14 and Skylar Diggins had 10 points and six assists for Seattle. Wheeler was 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Salaun had 22 points and five 3-pointers for Golden State (23-20), which became the first expansion franchise to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season on Thursday. Temi Fagbenle scored 14 points and Veronica Burton had 14 and 11 assists.