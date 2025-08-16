Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

More sports WNBA: Aja Wilson Scores 30 Points In Aces' Sixth Consecutive Victory Over Mercury Aja Wilson's impressive performance with 30 points and 16 rebounds led the Las Vegas Aces to an 86-83 victory over the Phoenix Mercury, marking their sixth consecutive win. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 11:06 [IST]

The Las Vegas Aces secured their sixth consecutive win by defeating the Phoenix Mercury 86-83. Aja Wilson led with 30 points and 16 rebounds, while Chelsea Gray added 10 of her 16 points in the final quarter. Gray's jumper with just over a minute left gave the Aces an edge, and she sealed the game with crucial free throws and a block at the buzzer.

Jackie Young contributed significantly to Las Vegas' victory, scoring 17 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and providing five assists. Gray also achieved a season-high nine assists during the game. On the other side, Satou Sabally was Phoenix's top scorer with 26 points, while Alyssa Thomas added 15 points along with nine assists and six rebounds.

The Golden State Valkyries made history by setting a new record for wins by an expansion team in the WNBA. They defeated the Chicago Sky 90-59, marking their fourth straight victory. Cecilia Zandalasini led the charge with a career-high 20 points. The Valkyries surpassed the previous record of 17 wins set by the Detroit Shock in 1998.

Janelle Salan scored 15 points for Golden State, while Iliana Rupert was perfect from beyond the arc, contributing 14 points. Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton added to the team's success with scores of 13 and 11 respectively. For Chicago, Rachel Banham led with 15 points as they suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

The Seattle Storm ended their six-game losing streak by narrowly defeating the Atlanta Dream 80-78 at Rogers Arena. This marked the first WNBA regular-season game held outside of the United States. Skylar Diggins was instrumental for Seattle, recording a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists.

Nneka Ogwumike contributed significantly to Seattle's win with her 15-point performance. Despite leading by as much as 15 points, Seattle faced a strong comeback from Atlanta but managed to hold on for victory. Rhyne Howard shone for Atlanta with a team-high of 21 points.

In this thrilling encounter, Erica Wheeler's last-second pass to Diggins resulted in a crucial three-pointer that extended Seattle's lead at the end of the third quarter. However, Atlanta fought back in the final period before ultimately falling short.

The recent games have showcased intense competition across teams, highlighting standout performances from key players like Wilson and Zandalasini. These matches continue to captivate fans as teams strive for excellence in this season's WNBA campaign.