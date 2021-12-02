World Athletics Awards: Anju Bobby George is Woman of the Year

Accoring to a World Athletics statemenet, Anju's efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps make her more than a worthy recipient of this year's award.

The former international long jump star from India is still actively involved in the sport.

Congratulations to @anjubobbygeorg1 on being crowned this year's Woman of the Year at the #WorldAthleticsAwards



Her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps make her more than a worthy recipient of this year's award. pic.twitter.com/5TSWxj4vqt — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) December 1, 2021

In 2016 she opened a training academy for young girls, which has already helped to produce a world Under-20 medallist.

A constant voice for gender equality in her role as Senior Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India, Anju also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport.

Elaine, Karsten adjudged the best

Meanwhile, Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Karsten Warholm of Norway have been named the World Athletes of the Year.

Thompson-Herah produced one of the finest sprint seasons in history this year, retaining her Olympic 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo and adding a third gold medal in the 4x100m relay.

Olympic champions @FastElaine 🇯🇲 and @kwarholm 🇳🇴 crowned World Athletes of the Year.



This way 👇 for the full list of winners at this year's #WorldAthleticsAwards — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) December 1, 2021

On top of her Olympic triple, she also clocked world-leading times of 10.54 and 21.53 over 100m and 200m respectively, moving to second on the world all-time lists and coming within touching distance of the long-standing world records.

"I just take it year by year," said Thompson-Herah. "I went very close to the world record so you know, anything is possible. No spikes hanging up any time soon!

"The World Championships in Oregon is most definitely my next big target," she added. "It is close to home, I hope friends and family can come out and watch. I hope I get some crowd as well. That couldn't happen in Tokyo but hopefully in Eugene I can get my friends and family to come and cheer me on."

Warholm uncorked one of the most remarkable performances in athletics history when he stormed to gold in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. Having already broken the world record with 46.70 in Oslo in the lead-up to the Games, Warholm exceeded all expectations in the Japanese capital to claim gold in a stunning world record of 45.94. In a race of incredible depth, the top three athletes finished inside the pre-2021 world record.

"I'm so happy for this," said Warholm. "First when I saw the time (in Tokyo), I was like, 'This must be a mistake!' Because I didn't see that one coming. And I didn't see the victory coming before crossing the finish line.

"It was a very intense race, I knew the American and the Brazilian and all the other guys were really chasing me. I always go out hard and I never know what is going on behind me. I was just fighting all the way to the finish line. When I realised 45.94 was the reality, I was thinking: 'This is not too bad. I'll take it!'"

Inspiration Award

The shared high jump victory between Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi became one of the biggest talking points of the Olympic Games - not only for everything it represented in their own individual careers, having both battled serious injuries since the last Games, but mainly for the act of respect and sportsmanship between two friends as the dou won the inspiration award.

"It is just crazy if I think about this story," said Tamberi. "Thank you very much for this trophy.

"I now call Mutaz like five times a week because I need to speak with him. I feel that now we are not just friends, we are really like blood brothers."

سعيد لتتويجي بجانب صديقي جماركو بجائزة #الرياضي_الملهم خلال حفل الاتحاد الدولي لألعاب القوى السنوي لعام 2021 في #موناكو

تقديراً للموقف التاريخي ومشاركة ذهبية الوثب العالي في #اولمبياد_طوكيو ٢٠٢١ ، حيث ان هذه الجائزة الاولى من نوعها وسيتم اعتمادها رسميًا في كل موسم من الآن pic.twitter.com/82LTdjwRvd — معتز برشم ♕Barshim (@mutazbarshim) December 1, 2021

Barshim added: "I hope to inspire more people to love our sport and maybe share a gold one day!"

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe congratulated all the winners and finalists on their extraordinary achievements this year.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS

Male Athlete of the Year: Karsten Warholm

Female Athlete of the Year: Elaine Thompson-Herah

Woman of the Year: Anju Bobby George

Inspiring Award: Mutazz Essa Barshim/Gianmarco Tamberi

Male Rising Star: Erriyon Knighton

Female Rising Star: Athing Mu

Coaching Achievement Award: Bobby Kersee