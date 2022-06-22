World Athletics Championships 2022: Full List of Indian Athletes, Schedule, Live Streaming and Timing in IST

Former long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in Paris 2003 is the only medal won by an Indian athlete at the World Championships so far, but the nation will hope Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the country's charge for more medals at the event.

Neeraj will not be the only athlete representing India at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 as Avinash Sable, who set a national record earlier this year, will be competing in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase, while several others have also qualified for the world championships.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be part of the 22-member Indian contingent which also includes shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chitravel among others.

The final list was released by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on June 30. Now, let's take a look at the Indian athletes headed to World Athletics Championships 2022 and the event dates and timing in IST:

Indian contingent for World Athletics Championships 2022 Athlete(s) Event Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Rohit Yadav Men's Javelin Throw Annu Rani Women's Javelin Throw Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put Priyanka Goswami Women's 20km Race Walk Sandeep Kumar Men's 20km Race Walk Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya Men's Long Jump Jeswin Aldrin Men's Long Jump Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple jump Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple jump Eldhose Paul Men's Triple Jump Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary Women's 3000m Steeplechase MP Jabir Men's 400m Hurdles Noah Nirmal Tom Men's 4x400m Relay Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv) Men's 4x400m Relay Muhammed Ajmal Men's 4x400m Relay Naganathan Pandi Men's 4x400m Relay Rajesh Ramesh Men's 4x400m Relay Muhammed Anas Yahiya Men's 4x400m Relay S Dhanalakshmi Women's 200m Indian athletes’ events date and timing Date Event Round Time in IST July 16 Women's 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final 1:40 AM July 16 Men’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk Final 3:40 AM July 16 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats 5:45 AM July 16 Men's Long Jump Qualification 6:30 AM July 16 Men's Shot Put Qualification 7:25 AM July 16 Women's 3000m Steeplechase Heats 11:05 PM July 17 Men's 400m Hurdles Heats 1:50 AM July 17 Men's Long Jump Final 6:55 AM July 18 Men's Shot Put Final 6:57 AM July 19 Women's 200m Heats 6:30 AM July 19 Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final 7:50 AM July 20 Women's 200m Semi-final 6:35 AM July 20 Men's 400m Hurdles Final 8:20 AM July 21 Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) 3:50 AM July 21 Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) 5:20 AM July 21 Women's 300om Steeplechase Final 8:15 AM July 22 Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) 5:35 AM July 22 Men's Triple Jump Qualification 6:50 AM July 22 Women's Javelin Throw Final 6:50 AM July 22 Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) 7:15 AM July 22 Women's 200m Final 8:05 AM July 24 Men's 4x400m Relay Heats 6:15 AM July 24 Men's Triple Jump Final 6:30 AM July 24 Men's Javelin Throw Final 7:05 AM July 25 Men's 4x400m Relay Final 8:05 AM World Athletics Championships 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming No channel will telecast the event live in India. However, the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be streamed live in some territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Action from each session will be shown.