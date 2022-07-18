World Athletics Championships 2022 Oregon: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican clean sweep in women's 100m

Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.67 seconds, a championship record time, to pip compatriots Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah. Fraser-Pryce got a brilliant start and held her form as fast-finishing Jackson clocked a personal best 10.73 seconds and Thompson-Herah 10.81 seconds.

It was not the first clean sweep of the ongoing World Athletics Championships as USA claimed 1-2-3 in two events. First up, Fred Kerley pipped compatriots Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell for gold in men's 100 metres on Saturday (July 16).

Later on Sunday (July 17), double Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser finally bagged World Championships gold as he led a United States clean sweep in a dramatic shot put competition with a best throw of 22.94 metres.

Defending champion Joe Kovacs had briefly led with a fifth-round effort of 22.89 but had to settle for silver, while Josh Awotunde claimed bronze with a big personal best of 22.29.

While it was a 1-2-3 in women's 100 metres, there was disappointment for Jamaica in the men's 400 meters hurdles as Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Hansle Parchment was forced to withdraw from the final due to an injury in warm up.

The Jamaican, who was the favourite for World Championships gold, reportedly injured his hamstring during the warm up just ahead of the final and unfortunately pulled out of the final, which also witnessed drama with USA's Davon Allen being disqualified for a false start.

Defending champion Grant Holloway (13.02 seconds) pipped his fellow American Trey Cunningham (13.09s) to clinch gold, while Asier Martinez of Spain clocked a personal best of 13.17 seconds to win the bronze medal.

Earlier in the heats, Parchment clocked 13.02 seconds to win the third of three heats that also included Devon Allen, who clocked 13.09 for second place to reach the final.