World Athletics Championships: Dabo helps struggling 5000m rival Busby in outstanding show of sportsmanship

Guinea-Bissau athlete Dabo and Busby of Aruba are the only competitors from their respective nations competing in Doha and were well out off the pace in a heat won by Selemon Barega.

But the lasting image of the race will undoubtedly be the sight of Dabo aiding a struggling Busby in the closing 300M.

The intense Doha heat was noticeably causing issues for Busby as the race reached a conclusion and Dabo set aside his own efforts to help Busby – who was almost on his knees – over the line.

Sport is about so much more than just your own performance.



👏👏 to Braima Suncar Dabo🇬🇼 and Jonathan Busby🇦🇼 at the #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/pYVeROMMYP — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 27, 2019

Dabo's time of 18 minutes and 10.87sec was the slowest in the field by almost four minutes, while Busby was officially disqualified – but their times counted for little in the context of their shared moment