English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World Athletics Championships: Dabo helps struggling 5000m rival Busby in outstanding show of sportsmanship

By
Dabo, Busby
In a lovely show of sportsmanship Braima Suncar Dabo helped Jonathan Busby complete the 5000M heat at the World Athletics Championships.

Bengaluru/Doha, September 28: Braima Suncar Dabo may not collect any medals at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, but he will win the hearts of millions for an outstanding show of sportsmanship towards 5000M rival Jonathan Busby.

Guinea-Bissau athlete Dabo and Busby of Aruba are the only competitors from their respective nations competing in Doha and were well out off the pace in a heat won by Selemon Barega.

But the lasting image of the race will undoubtedly be the sight of Dabo aiding a struggling Busby in the closing 300M.

Full schedule

The intense Doha heat was noticeably causing issues for Busby as the race reached a conclusion and Dabo set aside his own efforts to help Busby – who was almost on his knees – over the line.

Dabo's time of 18 minutes and 10.87sec was the slowest in the field by almost four minutes, while Busby was officially disqualified – but their times counted for little in the context of their shared moment

More REVIEW News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VIL 5 - 1 RBB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue