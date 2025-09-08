Zielinski Aims To Showcase His Talent At Inter Milan Following Injury-Plagued First Season

World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine, Abhinash storm into quarters with dominant wins in Liverpool

Liverpool, Sep 8: Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Abhinash Jamwal delivered commanding performances to storm into the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Monday (September 8).

While Jaismine Lamboria outclassed Brazil's two-time Olympian Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu with a flawless 5:0 verdict in the women's 57kg bout, Abhinash showcased his grit in the men's 65kg category, easing past Mexico's Hugo Barron by the same margin.

Jaismine, the World Boxing Cup Astana gold medallist, and Romeu had previously clashed in the Astana World Boxing Cup final, where Jaismine edged past Romeu in a close contest. However, in Liverpool, the Indian boxer was far more dominant, securing a unanimous 5:0 verdict after controlling all three rounds. With this win, she is now just one step away from assuring herself of a world championships medal.

India has sent a 20-member contingent to the inaugural edition of the World Championships being organized by World Boxing, the newly formed international governing body of the sport. The team is targeting multiple podium finishes in both men's and women's categories.

Meanwhile, World Boxing Cup silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal also advanced, beating Mexico's Hugo Barron 5:0 in the men's 65kg second round. On the other hand, Sakshi (women's 54kg) bowed out after a 0:5 defeat to Turkey's Hatice Akba, while Sanamacha Chanu (women's 70kg) suffered a similar 0:5 loss to Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova.

Later on Monday (September 8), four more Indians will fight for quarterfinal berths: Sachin (men's 60kg) faces Biibars Zhexen of Kazakhstan, Sumit (men's 75kg) takes on Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria, Narender (men's 90+ kg) meets Italy's Diego Lenzi, and Neeraj Phogat (women's 65kg) will battle local star Sacha Hickey of England.