World Para Athletics 2025: Sprinters Power Brazil to Top Spot as Tournament Comes To A Close in New Delhi

New Delhi, October 5: Brazil's sprinters Jerusa Geber (200m T11) and Clara D Barros Da Silva (200m T12) crowned a memorable final day as the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships drew to a close at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Brazil topped the medals table while host India recorded its best-ever haul of 22 medals (6 gold, 9 silver, 7 bronze).

Brazil finished the nine-day meet with an imposing tally of 15 golds, 20 silvers and 9 bronzes (44 total), edging past a strong Chinese team that recorded 13 gold, 22 silver and 17 bronze.

While China won three golds in the final session, Brazil's sprint success - notably from Jerusa Geber and Clara D Barros Da Silva - ensured the Latin American nation retained its narrow lead to end as champions.

India celebrated a landmark performance at home, climbing to 10th place overall and posting the country's largest medal haul at a single World Para Athletics Championships: 22 medals (6G, 9S, 7B).

Key championship facts: As many as 35 World Records and 104 Championship Records were set across the meet - matching Paris 2023 on world marks and exceeding last year's Kobe total. A total of 44 nations won at least one gold, while 63 countries returned home with at least one medal.

Simran Sharma emerged as one of India's stars of the championships with a gold and a silver (she produced the Asian Record of 24.46s in the 200m T12 final). Preeti Pal also finished with two medals - silver and bronze - after benefiting from a jury decision and a re-run in the women's 100m T35 event when a gun malfunction disrupted the original start.

The final day also saw memorable global performances across classes: South Africa's Puseletso Michael Mabote clocked a new championships record in the men's 100m T63, Germany's Johannes Floors set a championships record in the 400m T62, and China's Jin Hua rewrote the world mark in the men's 800m T54.

Medals and notable outcomes on the final day (October 5)

On the final day, Brazil's sprint double in the women's 200m events was the headline. India added crucial podiums: Simran Sharma upgraded to silver in the women's 200m T12 (Asian Record), Preeti Pal secured silver in the women's 100m T35, Navdeep earned silver in the men's javelin F41 (45.46m) and Sandeep claimed bronze in the men's 200m T44 (23.60s). India's three finalists in the women's discus F55 - Sakshi Kasana (6th), Karamjyoti Dalal (7th) and Pooja (8th) - produced solid showings in a strong field.

Overall standout performances

Brazil: Sprint dominance propelled Brazil to the top - Jerusa Geber (200m T11) and Clara D Barros Da Silva (200m T12) secured golds on the final day, ensuring Brazil's 15-gold tally.

China: Despite finishing second, China's athletes produced multiple golds and world-class marks, including a new world record in the men's 800m T54 (Jin Hua). India's strengths were visible across sprints, throws and jumps. The javelin contingent (led by Sumit Antil, Sandip Sargar and Rinku Hooda) and the high-jump winners (Nishad Kumar, Shailesh Kumar) delivered gold medals, while sprinters and multi-medalists such as Simran and Preeti ensured a balanced medal mix for the hosts. Overall, the championships showcased depth, record-breaking performances and an encouraging set of results for nations across all continents.

Finals results (selected events) - New Delhi 2025

Event Gold Silver Bronze Men's 100m T63 Puseletso Michael Mabote (South Africa) - 12.03s (CR) Partic (Indonesia) - 12.26s Daniel Wagner (Denmark) - 12.28s Men's 200m T44 Marco Cicchetti (Italy) - 23.00s Pavlo Kaplun (Ukraine) - 23.12s Sandeep (India) - 23.60s Men's 200m T51 Peter Genyn (Belgium) - 37.95s Roger Habsch (Belgium) - 38.87s Edgar Cesareo Navarro (Mexico) - 41.65s Men's 200m T64 Felix Streng (Germany) - 21.60s Sherman Isidro Guity (Costa Rica) - 21.70s Francesco Loragno (Italy) - 22.56s Men's 400m T62 Johannes Floors (Germany) - 45.39s (CR) Olivier Hendriks (Netherlands) - 47.13s Konstantinos Tourkochoritis (Greece) - 57.05s Men's 800m T54 Jin Hua (China) - 1:27.04 (WR) Dai Yunquiang (China) - 1:31.46 Yassine Gharbi (Tunisia) - 1:31.53 Men's 1500m T38 Nate Tucker (Canada) - 3:14.97 (CR) Amen Allah Tissaoi (Tunisia) - 3:58.19 (WR T37) Angus Hinchsman (Australia) - 3:58.19 Long Jump T36 Evgenii Torsunov (Neutral Para Athlete) - 6.14m (WR) William Stedman (New Zealand) - 5.83m Oleksandr Lyvtynenko (Ukraine) - 5.81m Shot Put F34 Mehran Nikoeimajid (Iran) - 12.27m (WR) Ahmad Hindi (Jordan) - 11.87m Mauricio Valencia (Colombia) - 11.50m Shot Put F63 Aled Davies (Great Britain) - 16.44m Faisal Souror (Kuwait) - 16.28m Edenilson Roberto (Brazil) - 14.96m Javelin Throw F41 Sadegh Beit Sayan (Iran) - 48.86m Navdeep (India) - 45.46m Sun Pengxian (China) - 43.60m Women's 100m T35 Guo Qianqian (China) - 14.24s Preeti Pal (India) - 14.33s Fatimah Suwaed (Iraq) - 14.39s Women's 200m T11 Jerusa Geber (Brazil) - 24.88s Liu Yiming (China) - 25.54s Thalita V Simplicio Da Silva (Brazil) - 25.97s Women's 200m T12 Clara D Barros Da Silva (Brazil) - 24.42s Simran Sharma (India) - 24.46s (Asian Record) Shen Yaqin (China) Women's 200m T37 Wen Xiaoyan (China) - 26.70s Natalia Kobzar (Ukraine) - 27.34s Taylor Swanson (USA) - 28.22s Women's 200m T44 Anna Carey (USA) - 27.31s Victoria Jade Levitt (GBR) - 27.46s Bebe Jackson (GBR) - 28.19s Women's 200m T47 Kiara Rodriguez (Ecuador) - 24.34s (WR) Maria C A Da Silva (Brazil) - 24.77s Anna Grimaldi (New Zealand) - 24.82s Women's 200m T64 Marlene van Gansewinkel (Netherlands) - 26.16s Marissa Papaconstantinou (Canada) - 27.07s Syndey Barta (USA) - 27.51s Women's 400m T13 Carolina Duarte (Portugal) - 57.08s Mariia Ualianenko (Neutral Para Athlete) - 58.31s Mana Sasaki (Japan) - 59.39s Women's 400m T38 Karen T Palomque (Colombia) - 59.45s Chen Zimo (China) - 1:00.14 Lindy Ave (Germany) - 1:00.20 Discus Throw F38 Simone Kruger (South Africa) - 37.39m Mi Na (China) - 36.53m Li Yingli (China) - 36.10m Women's Discus Throw F55 (Revised) Diana Krumina (Latvia) - 26.51m Erica M. Castano (Colombia) - 25.16m Maria Guadalupe Navarro (Mexico) - 25.02m Women's Discus Throw F55 - India (Revised placings) - - - India (non-medal finalists): Sakshi Kasana - 6th (22.47m); Karamjyoti Dalal - 7th (21.12m); Pooja - 8th (19.45m).

Top Nations - Final Medals Snapshot

Brazil

15 Gold | 20 Silver | 9 Bronze - 44 total

China 13 Gold | 22 Silver | 17 Bronze - 52 total

Note: Results and records cited are from the final session at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. "CR" denotes Championship Record; "WR" denotes World Record. India recorded a team-best 22 medals (6G, 9S, 7B) across the nine-day meet.