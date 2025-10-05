World Para Athletics 2025: Sprinters Power Brazil to Top Spot as Tournament Comes To A Close in New Delhi

New Delhi, October 5: Brazil's sprinters Jerusa Geber (200m T11) and Clara D Barros Da Silva (200m T12) crowned a memorable final day as the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships drew to a close at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Brazil topped the medals table while host India recorded its best-ever haul of 22 medals (6 gold, 9 silver, 7 bronze).
Brazil finished the nine-day meet with an imposing tally of 15 golds, 20 silvers and 9 bronzes (44 total), edging past a strong Chinese team that recorded 13 gold, 22 silver and 17 bronze.
While China won three golds in the final session, Brazil's sprint success - notably from Jerusa Geber and Clara D Barros Da Silva - ensured the Latin American nation retained its narrow lead to end as champions.
India celebrated a landmark performance at home, climbing to 10th place overall and posting the country's largest medal haul at a single World Para Athletics Championships: 22 medals (6G, 9S, 7B).
Simran Sharma emerged as one of India's stars of the championships with a gold and a silver (she produced the Asian Record of 24.46s in the 200m T12 final). Preeti Pal also finished with two medals - silver and bronze - after benefiting from a jury decision and a re-run in the women's 100m T35 event when a gun malfunction disrupted the original start.
The final day also saw memorable global performances across classes: South Africa's Puseletso Michael Mabote clocked a new championships record in the men's 100m T63, Germany's Johannes Floors set a championships record in the 400m T62, and China's Jin Hua rewrote the world mark in the men's 800m T54.
On the final day, Brazil's sprint double in the women's 200m events was the headline. India added crucial podiums: Simran Sharma upgraded to silver in the women's 200m T12 (Asian Record), Preeti Pal secured silver in the women's 100m T35, Navdeep earned silver in the men's javelin F41 (45.46m) and Sandeep claimed bronze in the men's 200m T44 (23.60s). India's three finalists in the women's discus F55 - Sakshi Kasana (6th), Karamjyoti Dalal (7th) and Pooja (8th) - produced solid showings in a strong field.
Brazil: Sprint dominance propelled Brazil to the top - Jerusa Geber (200m T11) and Clara D Barros Da Silva (200m T12) secured golds on the final day, ensuring Brazil's 15-gold tally.
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Men's 100m T63
|Puseletso Michael Mabote (South Africa) - 12.03s (CR)
|Partic (Indonesia) - 12.26s
|Daniel Wagner (Denmark) - 12.28s
|Men's 200m T44
|Marco Cicchetti (Italy) - 23.00s
|Pavlo Kaplun (Ukraine) - 23.12s
|Sandeep (India) - 23.60s
|Men's 200m T51
|Peter Genyn (Belgium) - 37.95s
|Roger Habsch (Belgium) - 38.87s
|Edgar Cesareo Navarro (Mexico) - 41.65s
|Men's 200m T64
|Felix Streng (Germany) - 21.60s
|Sherman Isidro Guity (Costa Rica) - 21.70s
|Francesco Loragno (Italy) - 22.56s
|Men's 400m T62
|Johannes Floors (Germany) - 45.39s (CR)
|Olivier Hendriks (Netherlands) - 47.13s
|Konstantinos Tourkochoritis (Greece) - 57.05s
|Men's 800m T54
|Jin Hua (China) - 1:27.04 (WR)
|Dai Yunquiang (China) - 1:31.46
|Yassine Gharbi (Tunisia) - 1:31.53
|Men's 1500m T38
|Nate Tucker (Canada) - 3:14.97 (CR)
|Amen Allah Tissaoi (Tunisia) - 3:58.19 (WR T37)
|Angus Hinchsman (Australia) - 3:58.19
|Long Jump T36
|Evgenii Torsunov (Neutral Para Athlete) - 6.14m (WR)
|William Stedman (New Zealand) - 5.83m
|Oleksandr Lyvtynenko (Ukraine) - 5.81m
|Shot Put F34
|Mehran Nikoeimajid (Iran) - 12.27m (WR)
|Ahmad Hindi (Jordan) - 11.87m
|Mauricio Valencia (Colombia) - 11.50m
|Shot Put F63
|Aled Davies (Great Britain) - 16.44m
|Faisal Souror (Kuwait) - 16.28m
|Edenilson Roberto (Brazil) - 14.96m
|Javelin Throw F41
|Sadegh Beit Sayan (Iran) - 48.86m
|Navdeep (India) - 45.46m
|Sun Pengxian (China) - 43.60m
|Women's 100m T35
|Guo Qianqian (China) - 14.24s
|Preeti Pal (India) - 14.33s
|Fatimah Suwaed (Iraq) - 14.39s
|Women's 200m T11
|Jerusa Geber (Brazil) - 24.88s
|Liu Yiming (China) - 25.54s
|Thalita V Simplicio Da Silva (Brazil) - 25.97s
|Women's 200m T12
|Clara D Barros Da Silva (Brazil) - 24.42s
|Simran Sharma (India) - 24.46s (Asian Record)
|Shen Yaqin (China)
|Women's 200m T37
|Wen Xiaoyan (China) - 26.70s
|Natalia Kobzar (Ukraine) - 27.34s
|Taylor Swanson (USA) - 28.22s
|Women's 200m T44
|Anna Carey (USA) - 27.31s
|Victoria Jade Levitt (GBR) - 27.46s
|Bebe Jackson (GBR) - 28.19s
|Women's 200m T47
|Kiara Rodriguez (Ecuador) - 24.34s (WR)
|Maria C A Da Silva (Brazil) - 24.77s
|Anna Grimaldi (New Zealand) - 24.82s
|Women's 200m T64
|Marlene van Gansewinkel (Netherlands) - 26.16s
|Marissa Papaconstantinou (Canada) - 27.07s
|Syndey Barta (USA) - 27.51s
|Women's 400m T13
|Carolina Duarte (Portugal) - 57.08s
|Mariia Ualianenko (Neutral Para Athlete) - 58.31s
|Mana Sasaki (Japan) - 59.39s
|Women's 400m T38
|Karen T Palomque (Colombia) - 59.45s
|Chen Zimo (China) - 1:00.14
|Lindy Ave (Germany) - 1:00.20
|Discus Throw F38
|Simone Kruger (South Africa) - 37.39m
|Mi Na (China) - 36.53m
|Li Yingli (China) - 36.10m
|Women's Discus Throw F55 (Revised)
|Diana Krumina (Latvia) - 26.51m
|Erica M. Castano (Colombia) - 25.16m
|Maria Guadalupe Navarro (Mexico) - 25.02m
|Women's Discus Throw F55 - India (Revised placings)
|-
|-
|-
|India (non-medal finalists): Sakshi Kasana - 6th (22.47m); Karamjyoti Dalal - 7th (21.12m); Pooja - 8th (19.45m).
Brazil
Note: Results and records cited are from the final session at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. "CR" denotes Championship Record; "WR" denotes World Record. India recorded a team-best 22 medals (6G, 9S, 7B) across the nine-day meet.