More sports World Para Athletics 2025: Stray dog bites two foreign coaches, dog catchers called in at JLN Stadium By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025, 19:51 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 3: Two coaches - one from Kenya and one from Japan - were bitten by stray dogs inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium precincts on Friday (October 3) morning in the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships 2025.

Both received on-site medical attention and were taken to a nearby hospital; organisers said they are out of danger and receiving follow-up care. Following this incident, the authorities have called in dog catchers at the stadium to get rid of the stray dogs and prevent further incidents.

According to a government representative accompanying the Kenyan delegation, the incident involving the Kenyan coach, identified only as Dennis, occurred around 10:00 am near the call room while he was speaking with an athlete.

"Blood was oozing out of his leg and the medical team stationed at the stadium reached there. He was taken to a hospital and given treatment, including injections," Joel Atuti - the government representative - was quoted by PTI as saying. He added that Dennis "is otherwise fine" and would continue treatment.

A Japanese coach, Meiko Okumatsu, was reportedly bitten while supervising training at the practice track. The Organising Committee said both coaches were treated and stabilized before being moved to hospital for further checks.

Organisers: measures were already in place

The Championships' Organising Committee said it had proactively engaged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to clear stray dogs from the venue. "On August 21, 2025, a formal request was made to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to safeguard the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by removing stray dogs from the venue. Acting swiftly, the MCD cleared the premises well before the start of the Championships, and dog-catching vehicles have been stationed at the stadium from Day 1 to ensure constant vigilance and immediate response," the committee said in a statement.

The committee blamed a minority of people repeatedly feeding animals near the stadium for allowing stray dogs to return to the area. It said MCD has two dedicated dog-catching teams stationed inside the stadium, supported by vehicles for rapid removal and transfer of strays to shelter homes, and that all captured animals are relocated in line with animal-welfare norms.

Enhanced safeguards and sanitation

The Organising Committee added that the stadium and surrounding areas have been fully sanitised in coordination with civic agencies and that preventive measures have been strengthened to protect participants. "Two on-site teams, supported by stationed vehicles, continue round-the-clock operations to ensure there is no compromise on participant safety and the successful hosting of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025," the statement said.

Event officials also reminded teams and spectators to avoid feeding animals near venue gates and call-room areas. Competition continued after the incidents, with organisers assuring delegations that athlete safety remains the top priority.