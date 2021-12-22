Yearender: UFC pound-for-pound rankings and list of champions at end of 2021

While
that
finish
may
have
not
earned
the
Black
Beast
an
immediate
shot
at
the
title
in
a
packed
heavyweight
division,
it
surely
has
put
him
in
the
mix
for
one
more
shot
at
gold
and
also
puts
the
top
two
on
notice.
The
current
champion
and
the
interim
champ
will
do
battle
for
the
undisputed
belt
early
next
year,
but
where
do
they
stand
in
the
pound-for-pound
ranking
going
into
the
new
year?
UFC
in
2021:
Top
five
championship
bouts
of
the
year
The
top
ranked
welterweight
champion
Kamaru
Usman
made
three
title
defences
in
2021
and
currently
sits
on
top
of
the
tree
when
it
comes
to
ranking
in
the
UFC.
In
the
women's
category,
the
women's
flyweight
Valentina
Shevchenko
occupies
top
position.
There
was
not
a
lot
of
movement
in
the
rankings
nor
were
there
any
new
additions
this
year.
Also,
the
promotion
were
able
to
stage
events
uninterrupted
amid
the
pandemic
although
majority
of
the
events
still
remain
behind
closed
doors.
UFC
also
had
20
title
bouts
in
2021
with
6
times
the
championship
changing
hands,
11
title
defences
and
three
times
new
champion
crowned
via
a
fight
for
a
vacant
title
or
an
interim
belt.
Now,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
pound-for-pound
rankings
and
list
of
champions
in
UFC
as
2021
comes
to
a
close:
UFC
Men’s
Pound-for-Pound
Rankings
|
RANKING
|
FIGHTER
|
WEIGHT
CLASS
|
1
|
Kamaru
Usman
|
Welterweight
|
2
|
Alexander
Volkanovski
|
Featherweight
|
3
|
Israel
Adesanya
|
Light
Heavyweight
&
Middleweight
|
4
|
Francis
Ngannou
|
Heavyweight
|
5
|
Charles
Oliveira
|
Lightweight
|
6
|
Jon
Jones
|
Light
Heavyweight
|
7
|
Max
Holloway
|
Featherweight
|
8
|
Dustin
Poirier
|
Lightweight
|
9
|
Stipe
Miocic
|
Heavyweight
|
10
|
Brandon
Moreno
|
Flyweight
|
11
|
Petr
Yan
|
Bantamweight
|
12
|
Glover
Teixeira
|
Light
Heavyweight
|
13
|
Robert
Whittaker
|
Middleweight
|
14
|
Jan
Blachowicz
|
Light
Heavyweight
|
15
|
Ciryl
Gane
|
Heavyweight
Women’s
Pound-for-Pound
Rankings
|
RANKING
|
FIGHTER
|
WEIGHT
CLASS
|
1
|
Valentina
Shevchenko
|
Flyweight
|
2
|
Rose
Namajunas
|
Strawweight
|
3
|
Amanda
Nunes
|
Bantamweight
&
Featherweight
|
4
|
Julianna
Pena
|
Bantamweight
|
5
|
Zhang
Weili
|
Strawweight
|
6
|
Jessica
Andrade
|
Flyweight
|
7
|
Holly
Holm
|
Bantamweight
|
8
|
Carla
Esparza
|
Strawweight
|
9
|
Marina
Rodriguez
|
Strawweight
|
10
|
Katlyn
Chookagian
|
Flyweight
|
11
|
Yan
Xiaonon
|
Strawweight
|
12
|
Irene
Aldana
|
Bantamweight
|
13
|
Lauren
Murphy
|
Flyweight
|
14
|
Mackenzie
Dern
|
Strawweight
|
15
|
Aspen
Ladd
|
Featherweight
UFC
Men’s
Champions
at
the
end
of
2021
|
WEIGHT
CLASS
CHAMPION
|
FIGHTER
|
Heavyweight
|
Francis
Ngannou
|
Interim
Heavyweight
|
Ciryl
Gane
|
Light
Heavyweight
|
Glover
Teixeira
|
Middleweight
|
Israel
Adesanya
|
Welterweight
|
Kamaru
Usman
|
Lightweight
|
Charles
Oliveira
|
Featherweight
|
Alexander
Volkanovski
|
Bantamweight
|
Aljamain
Sterling
|
Interim
Bantamweight
|
Petr
Yan
|
Flyweight
|
Brandon
Moreno
UFC
Women’s
Champions
at
the
end
of
2021
|
WEIGHT
CLASS
CHAMPION
|
FIGHTER
|
Featherweight
|
Amanda
Nunes
|
Bantamweight
|
Julianna
Pena
|
Flyweight
|
Valentina
Shevchenko
|
Strawweight
|
Rose
Namajunas
