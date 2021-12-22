Yearender: UFC pound-for-pound rankings and list of champions at end of 2021

While that finish may have not earned the Black Beast an immediate shot at the title in a packed heavyweight division, it surely has put him in the mix for one more shot at gold and also puts the top two on notice.

The current champion and the interim champ will do battle for the undisputed belt early next year, but where do they stand in the pound-for-pound ranking going into the new year?

The top ranked welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made three title defences in 2021 and currently sits on top of the tree when it comes to ranking in the UFC. In the women's category, the women's flyweight Valentina Shevchenko occupies top position.

There was not a lot of movement in the rankings nor were there any new additions this year. Also, the promotion were able to stage events uninterrupted amid the pandemic although majority of the events still remain behind closed doors.

UFC also had 20 title bouts in 2021 with 6 times the championship changing hands, 11 title defences and three times new champion crowned via a fight for a vacant title or an interim belt.

Now, let's take a look at the pound-for-pound rankings and list of champions in UFC as 2021 comes to a close:

UFC Men’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings RANKING FIGHTER WEIGHT CLASS 1 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 2 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 3 Israel Adesanya Light Heavyweight & Middleweight 4 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 5 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 6 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 7 Max Holloway Featherweight 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 9 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 10 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 11 Petr Yan Bantamweight 12 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 14 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 15 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight Women’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings RANKING FIGHTER WEIGHT CLASS 1 Valentina Shevchenko Flyweight 2 Rose Namajunas Strawweight 3 Amanda Nunes Bantamweight & Featherweight 4 Julianna Pena Bantamweight 5 Zhang Weili Strawweight 6 Jessica Andrade Flyweight 7 Holly Holm Bantamweight 8 Carla Esparza Strawweight 9 Marina Rodriguez Strawweight 10 Katlyn Chookagian Flyweight 11 Yan Xiaonon Strawweight 12 Irene Aldana Bantamweight 13 Lauren Murphy Flyweight 14 Mackenzie Dern Strawweight 15 Aspen Ladd Featherweight UFC Men’s Champions at the end of 2021 WEIGHT CLASS CHAMPION FIGHTER Heavyweight Francis Ngannou Interim Heavyweight Ciryl Gane Light Heavyweight Glover Teixeira Middleweight Israel Adesanya Welterweight Kamaru Usman Lightweight Charles Oliveira Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling Interim Bantamweight Petr Yan Flyweight Brandon Moreno UFC Women’s Champions at the end of 2021 WEIGHT CLASS CHAMPION FIGHTER Featherweight Amanda Nunes Bantamweight Julianna Pena Flyweight Valentina Shevchenko Strawweight Rose Namajunas