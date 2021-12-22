English
Yearender: UFC pound-for-pound rankings and list of champions at end of 2021

By
Valentina Shevchenko is the fllyweight champion and top pound-for-pound fighter
Bengaluru, December 22: The Ultimate Fighting Championship featured some stacked cards in 2021 and closed out the year with a record-breaking stoppage by former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis.

While that finish may have not earned the Black Beast an immediate shot at the title in a packed heavyweight division, it surely has put him in the mix for one more shot at gold and also puts the top two on notice.

The current champion and the interim champ will do battle for the undisputed belt early next year, but where do they stand in the pound-for-pound ranking going into the new year?

The top ranked welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made three title defences in 2021 and currently sits on top of the tree when it comes to ranking in the UFC. In the women's category, the women's flyweight Valentina Shevchenko occupies top position.

There was not a lot of movement in the rankings nor were there any new additions this year. Also, the promotion were able to stage events uninterrupted amid the pandemic although majority of the events still remain behind closed doors.

UFC also had 20 title bouts in 2021 with 6 times the championship changing hands, 11 title defences and three times new champion crowned via a fight for a vacant title or an interim belt.

Now, let's take a look at the pound-for-pound rankings and list of champions in UFC as 2021 comes to a close:

UFC Men’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings

RANKING FIGHTER WEIGHT CLASS
1 Kamaru Usman Welterweight
2 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight
3 Israel Adesanya Light Heavyweight & Middleweight
4 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight
5 Charles Oliveira Lightweight
6 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight
7 Max Holloway Featherweight
8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight
9 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight
10 Brandon Moreno Flyweight
11 Petr Yan Bantamweight
12 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight
13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight
14 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight
15 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight

Women’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings

RANKING FIGHTER WEIGHT CLASS
1 Valentina Shevchenko Flyweight
2 Rose Namajunas Strawweight
3 Amanda Nunes Bantamweight & Featherweight
4 Julianna Pena Bantamweight
5 Zhang Weili Strawweight
6 Jessica Andrade Flyweight
7 Holly Holm Bantamweight
8 Carla Esparza Strawweight
9 Marina Rodriguez Strawweight
10 Katlyn Chookagian Flyweight
11 Yan Xiaonon Strawweight
12 Irene Aldana Bantamweight
13 Lauren Murphy Flyweight
14 Mackenzie Dern Strawweight
15 Aspen Ladd Featherweight

UFC Men’s Champions at the end of 2021

WEIGHT CLASS CHAMPION FIGHTER
Heavyweight Francis Ngannou
Interim Heavyweight Ciryl Gane
Light Heavyweight Glover Teixeira
Middleweight Israel Adesanya
Welterweight Kamaru Usman
Lightweight Charles Oliveira
Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski
Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling
Interim Bantamweight Petr Yan
Flyweight Brandon Moreno

UFC Women’s Champions at the end of 2021

WEIGHT CLASS CHAMPION FIGHTER
Featherweight Amanda Nunes
Bantamweight Julianna Pena
Flyweight Valentina Shevchenko
Strawweight Rose Namajunas
