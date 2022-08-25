English
Yoddhas of Ultimate Kho Kho and Pro Kabaddi League come together to support India's homegrown sport

By
(L-R) Telugu Yoddhas Pratik Waikar, UP Yoddhas Nitin Tomar and Nitesh Kumar, UKK CEO Tenzing Niyogi, Mr. Ajith G, Head of GMR sports, UP Yoddhas Surender Gill, Ashu Singh and Sumit along with Telugu Yoddhas Prajwal KH before Telugu Yoddhas league match today at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune on Thursday.
Pune, Aug 25: Top five Indian kabaddi players, including Nitesh Kumar and Nitin Tomar, on Thursday (August 25) were in attendance to witness the growth of another Indian homegrown sport, Kho Kho, when they watched a match of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho.

Kabaddi has emerged as one of the popular sports in the country after the introduction of the sports league in 2014. And now Kho-Kho, which was also born on the mud just like kabaddi, has been transforming into India's next favourite game with the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho.

"It's great to see kabaddi and Kho-Kho coming together. Both the sports have made the journey from 'mud to mat' and it's very heartening to see the players getting used to the stardom," said Tenzing Niyogi, CEO & League Commissioner, Ultimate Kho Kho.

Both UP Yoddhas and Ultimate Kho Kho team Telugu Yoddhas are owned by GMR Sports and the players enjoyed watching the indigenous sport in action.

"It took us a while to adjust to the mat and am sure the same is the case with our Kho Kho Players but the way they are making the pole dives and skydives is simply amazing," said UP Yoddhas' skipper, Nitesh.

Nitesh was also accompanied by his teammates Nitin Tomar, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, and Sumit for watching the matches. Ultimate Kho Kho is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India. Season 1 of the league is being played in Pune.

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 22:32 [IST]
