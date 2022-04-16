English
Yuvraj Singh, PV Sindhu lead sporting fraternity to give a hero’s welcome to Sports18 on debut

By

Mumbai, April 16: A star-studded line-up of players, leagues and clubs applauded the debut of Sports18 on social media. Former India Test players Yuvraj Singh and Sanjay Manjrekar welcomed Sports18 as the new home of sporting heroes, and so did Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu.

All England Open Badminton champion Pullela Gopichand and former men's world number 1 Srikanth Kidambi expressed their happiness at the launch of Sports18.

The men's tennis tour ATP and NBA were also quick to let their fans know about their new address on Sports18. European football leagues LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue1 tweeted to tell their fans where to find their favourite footballing action. Spanish club Atletico Madrid, Italian powerhouses Lazio and Fiorentina were among others to join the party to welcome Sports18.

Viacom18 launched Sports18, the network's dedicated sports broadcasting channel, on April 15. The pay-TV channel, available in SD & HD, will offer fans the best-in-class sports content in India.

Yuvraj Singh:

PV Sindhu:

Suryakumar Yadav:

Sports18 will be the new home to the world's most premium sports properties, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP & BWF events. Apart from premier picks from the world of football, basketball, tennis, cricket and badminton, the channel will provide fans access to top programming covering international sports news, magazine and highlights shows.

"We are pleased to launch a dedicated sports channel for an audience across demographics and geographies," says Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. "Sports18 will strive to be India's most-coveted broadcast network by providing fans easy access to a comprehensive bouquet of international and premier sports content."

As the LaLiga, Ligue1, Serie A, and the NBA come to the business end of their seasons, fans will be able to experience all the excitement on Sports18, the new home of their favourite sports heroes. Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading Viacom18's premium video-on-demand platform Voot (iOS & Android) and JioTV (iOS & Android).

Sports18 is available on leading DTH service providers across the country. Sports fans can further engage on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for schedules, news, updates, scores, and videos.

Source: Media Release

Comments

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 23:29 [IST]
