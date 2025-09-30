West Indies vs Nepal 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs NEP match in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other Countries?

Zebaztian Kadestam Discusses Stepping Into the Ring Against Aung La N Sang In His Final Bout At ONE Fight Night 36 By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 19:39 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam is honored to share the ring with retiring legend Aung La N Sang when both collide in a middleweight MMA fight at ONE Fight Night 36 on 4 October in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 34-year-old Swedish striker will make his middleweight debut against the iconic former two-division ONE MMA World Champion in what promises to be an emotional and explosive farewell for Myanmar's greatest martial arts hero.

Kadestam brings seven ONE victories with seven finishes and is riding a three-fight win streak, with his last victory coming against Croatian knockout superstar Roberto Soldic. The momentum has never been stronger for the fighter known as "The Bandit."

Despite the competitive nature of the bout, both fighters share mutual respect and friendship, adding another layer of significance to this historic matchup that will mark the end of an era for Aung La N Sang.

"For this fight, everything has been going to plan. Weight, training, eating, and mental. I would say my condition is almost complete. I cannot wait, and I'm honored to be part of this important fight that will be Aung La N Sang's retirement fight," Kadestam said.

"And I'm sure he is happy to be facing someone like me. Two good fighters, two friends, one winner. Especially with us being friends, I'm sure the fans are gonna enjoy this one."

Facing him is the 40-year-old Aung La N Sang, who boasts an impressive ONE record of 15 wins with 13 finishes and 30 career victories. Based in Florida, the former ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion will close his storied career.

Kadestam acknowledges the dangerous striking power that "The Burmese Python" brings to the ring, but the Swedish knockout artist believes he possesses the same finishing ability that could decide this middleweight clash.

"He's got good hands, a lot of knockout power for sure. But, I believe I do, too. When two knockout artists face one another, it means it will be a great fight. I'm sure of it. It's gonna be a great and explosive fight," Kadestam said.

"I'm gonna be sticking to [my knockout power] in this fight against Aung La. Of course, I'm always aiming for that knockout, but we will see what happens. But the goal is the knockout."