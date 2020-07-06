2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship resumes July 19, catch Live action on Eurosport

New Delhi, July 06: The motorsport action resumes post-Covid-19 with the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship which starts July 19. Eurosport SD and EurosportHD, the premium sports channels from the house of Discovery, will broadcast the motorsport competition in India.
"The live-action from MotoGP sends out a very strong and positive message to the entire sports fraternity in the country and across the globe," said, Vijay Rajput, SVP - Affiliate Sales & Head of Sports Business, Discovery - South Asia. "MotoGP has a very passionate fan-base in the country eagerly waiting for the restart. With 17 races planned from July to December, the MotoGP fans have a lot to look forward to."
FIM Grand Prix World Championship: Calendar 2020
|Date
|
Grand Prix
|Circuit
|08 March
|Qatar*(Moto2 & Moto3 only)
|Losail International Circuit
|19 July
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
|26 July
|Andalucia
|Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
|09 August
|Czech Republic
|Automotodrom Brno
|16 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|23 August
|Styria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|13 September
|San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|20 September
|Emilia Romagna e Della Riviera di Rimini
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|27 September
|Catalunya
|Barcelona - Catalunya
|11 October
|France
|Le Mans
|18 October
|Aragón
|MotorLandAragón
|25 October
|Teruel
|MotorLandAragón
|08 November
|Europe
|ComunitatValenciana-Ricardo Tormo
|15 November
|ComunitatValenciana
|ComunitatValenciana-Ricardo Tormo
|Americas**
|Circuit of The Americas
|Argentina**
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|Thailand**
|Chang International Circuit
|Malaysia**
|Sepang International Circuit