2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship resumes July 19, catch Live action on Eurosport

"The live-action from MotoGP sends out a very strong and positive message to the entire sports fraternity in the country and across the globe," said, Vijay Rajput, SVP - Affiliate Sales & Head of Sports Business, Discovery - South Asia. "MotoGP has a very passionate fan-base in the country eagerly waiting for the restart. With 17 races planned from July to December, the MotoGP fans have a lot to look forward to."

FIM Grand Prix World Championship: Calendar 2020

Date Grand Prix Circuit 08 March Qatar*(Moto2 & Moto3 only) Losail International Circuit 19 July Spain Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto 26 July Andalucia Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto 09 August Czech Republic Automotodrom Brno 16 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 23 August Styria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 13 September San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 20 September Emilia Romagna e Della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 27 September Catalunya Barcelona - Catalunya 11 October France Le Mans 18 October Aragón MotorLandAragón 25 October Teruel MotorLandAragón 08 November Europe ComunitatValenciana-Ricardo Tormo 15 November ComunitatValenciana ComunitatValenciana-Ricardo Tormo Americas** Circuit of The Americas Argentina** Termas de Rio Hondo Thailand** Chang International Circuit Malaysia** Sepang International Circuit