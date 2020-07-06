English
2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship resumes July 19, catch Live action on Eurosport

By
Eurosport SD and EurosportHD, the premium sports channels from the house of Discovery, will broadcast the motorsport competition in India
New Delhi, July 06: The motorsport action resumes post-Covid-19 with the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship which starts July 19. Eurosport SD and EurosportHD, the premium sports channels from the house of Discovery, will broadcast the motorsport competition in India.

"The live-action from MotoGP sends out a very strong and positive message to the entire sports fraternity in the country and across the globe," said, Vijay Rajput, SVP - Affiliate Sales & Head of Sports Business, Discovery - South Asia. "MotoGP has a very passionate fan-base in the country eagerly waiting for the restart. With 17 races planned from July to December, the MotoGP fans have a lot to look forward to."

FIM Grand Prix World Championship: Calendar 2020

Date

Grand Prix

 Circuit
08 March Qatar*(Moto2 & Moto3 only) Losail International Circuit
19 July Spain Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
26 July Andalucia Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
09 August Czech Republic Automotodrom Brno
16 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
23 August Styria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
13 September San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
20 September Emilia Romagna e Della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
27 September Catalunya Barcelona - Catalunya
11 October France Le Mans
18 October Aragón MotorLandAragón
25 October Teruel MotorLandAragón
08 November Europe ComunitatValenciana-Ricardo Tormo
15 November ComunitatValenciana ComunitatValenciana-Ricardo Tormo
Americas** Circuit of The Americas
Argentina** Termas de Rio Hondo
Thailand** Chang International Circuit
Malaysia** Sepang International Circuit

Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 19:35 [IST]
