Chiram and Basar win the JK Tyre Orange Fury held in Arunachal

Marnya Chiram and Mari Basar lifting the winners trophy

Marnya Chiram and Mari Basar won the 8th edition of the JK Tyre Orange Fury that was recently held at Dambuk in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Marnya Chiram and Mari Basar, who originally hail from the host state Arunachal Pradesh, lifted the coveted champions' trophy with their stellar performance in their Maruti Gypsy.

The drivers had to brave rocks, boulders, loose sand and tall elephant grass covering the river bed across three stages. This was the 8th edition of this prestigious motorsport event that has gained immense popularity in the North East states for some time now.

The enthralling tournament witnessed some jaw-dropping actions as it vows to grow further in the coming years.

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 20:06 [IST]
