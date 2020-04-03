Coronavirus: MotoGP season delayed again as French GP postponed

Scheduled to be held at Le Mans on May 17, the French Grand Prix was postponed on Thursday amid uncertainty over when the season can start.

The 2020 campaign was due to begin in Qatar on March 8, but that race was cancelled.

"As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for the French GP and the recently-postponed Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events," a MotoGP statement read.

"A revised calendar will be published as soon as available."

The Italian Grand Prix is next on the calendar on May 31, but could also be postponed or cancelled.

More than 52,800 people have died worldwide after testing positive for coronavirus, with Italy's death toll exceeding 13,900.

(With MotoGP inputs)