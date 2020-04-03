English
Coronavirus: MotoGP season delayed again as French GP postponed

By
MotoGP
The French Grand Prix became the latest MotoGP race to be postponed due to coronavirus.

Bengaluru, April 3: The start of the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship season has been pushed back even further with the French Grand Prix the latest race to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled to be held at Le Mans on May 17, the French Grand Prix was postponed on Thursday amid uncertainty over when the season can start.

The 2020 campaign was due to begin in Qatar on March 8, but that race was cancelled.

Coronavirus: MotoGP grapples with problems of an interrupted season

"As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for the French GP and the recently-postponed Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events," a MotoGP statement read.

"A revised calendar will be published as soon as available."

The Italian Grand Prix is next on the calendar on May 31, but could also be postponed or cancelled.

More than 52,800 people have died worldwide after testing positive for coronavirus, with Italy's death toll exceeding 13,900.

(With MotoGP inputs)

Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
