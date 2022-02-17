Dakshin Dare: TVS Racing's Rajendra clinches maiden title

As per a Media Release received, the 35-year-old, astride a TVS Apache RTR 450FX, clinched his maiden title after beating stiff competition and added one more trophy to the TVS Racing's cabin.

The Shivamoga-born rider, who also triumphed in the Group A upto 600cc class, is a multiple national champion, who had began his rally-raid career winning the Group B class in the longer version of the Dakshin Dare in 2017,

"I am very glad to win the Dakshin Dare title. Though it is a shortened version, the competition was high and I am happy that the organisers managed the event despite the pandemic. With the support from TVS Racing, I am looking forward to a fruitful 2022," said Rajendra.

The popular cross-country rally which was restricted to two-wheelers this year saw good response of over 36 bikes despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the tough terrain proved that only 23 finished the course.

With many national champions fighting for honours in different classes, the four-day event saw the riders traverse a distance of over 300kms of competitive off-road sections starting from Bengaluru Triple-S, a spectator special, and two loops of Selective Sections (SS) about 100kms each, around Chitradurga.

The first day saw the riders take the country-side roads on the picturesque foothills, amidst the windmills near Hiriyur, while the flowing flat-out stretches near Challakere saw the top guns touching speeds of 146-kmph on Day 2.

Sarath Mohan of Asura Garage from Malappuram came overall second while another champion Yuva Kumar of Hero MotoSports rounded off the podium and also claimed the gold in his class, the Group B 166 to 260cc category.

Youngster Goutham topped the Group B upto 165 class while another veteran Aakash Aithal of Puttur won the Group B 261 to 400cc event.

Hero MotoSports stalwart Sathyaraj bagged the Group D upto 260cc section while Suhail Ahmed of Bengaluru, a former multiple Supercross National champ, clinched the heavyweight Bullet class on a Himalayan.

Pinkesh Thakkar, an expert motocross champion, now riding a TVS NTorq, conquered the Scooter Class. Sachin D is the one of the big names who crashed on Day 1.

"Since we ran the Dare on public roads extra precaution was taken for safety of the riders and all COVID-19 protocols were in place. The riders enjoyed the flowing stages and I appreciate all the efforts of the officials and the team who made sure that the event was a big success," said Jaidas Menon, the Promoter.

The Dakshin Dare for four-wheelers is being planned for August 2022.

FINAL RESULTS:

Overall:

1. Rajendra RE (TVS Racing, Bengaluru) (4 hours,19 minutes, 23.561 seconds)

2. Sarath Mohan (Malapuram), (4:30:51.777)

3. Yuva Kumar (Hero MotoSports, Bengaluru) (4:35:36.889).

Group A upto 600cc:

1. Rajendra RE (TVS Racing, Bengaluru) (4:19:23.561)

2. Sarath Mohan, (4:30:51.777)

3. Sinan Francis (Kottayam) (4:46:50.773).

Group B upto 165cc:

1. Goutham (Bengaluru) (5:07:29.526)

2. Jithu (Kottayam) (5:11:16.870)

3. Manmeet Singh (Kolkata) (5:42:06.189).

Group B 166 to 260cc:

1. Yuva Kumar (Hero MotoSports, Bengaluru) (4:35:36.889)

2. Karan Mohan (Bengaluru) (5:36:09.257);

3. Sachin D (Bengaluru) (TVS Racing) (DNF).

Group B 261 to 400cc:

1. Aakash Aithal (Mangalore) (4:55:12.360)

2. Uday Ganguli (Kolkota) (5:21:16.408)

3. Dwarith Manna (Kolkata) (5:41:18.873)

Group D: Upto 260cc:

1. Satyaraj (Hero MotoSports, Bengaluru) (4:45:30.605)

2. Pavan BK (Bengaluru) (4:46:31.400)

3. Karthik (Bengaluru) (5:04:02.545).