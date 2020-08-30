F1 2020: Belgian Grand Prix blow for McLaren as Sainz suffers exhaust woe

Stavelot, Aug 30: Carlos Sainz was unable to start the Belgian Grand Prix after his McLaren suffered exhaust failure.
The Spanish driver qualified in seventh for the race at Spa but had to head back to the garage after his car failed to make it onto the grid.
McLaren announced on Twitter: "Unfortunately, @Carlossainz55 will not start the #BelgianGP after an exhaust failure on the way to the grid."
Sainz sat ninth in the season's driver standings before Sunday's race, with 23 points, 16 fewer than team-mate Lando Norris.
