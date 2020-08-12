F1 2020: Hamilton on the brink of history at Spanish Grand Prix

The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix last weekend may not have gone according to plan for Mercedes, but by finishing second Hamilton registered his 155th podium in F1.

If the six-time champion places in the top three in Barcelona he will surpass Michael Schumacher for the most podiums achieved by a single driver in the history of the series.

It will be the second time this season the drivers have raced on three consecutive weekends and the action gets under way on Sunday at 15:10 local time (13:10 GMT).

LAST TIME OUT

Mercedes locked out the front row in qualifying but Red Bull went for a different strategy, starting Max Verstappen on the hard compound while the rest of the top 10 were on mediums.

While Verstappen showed tremendous tyre management in a brilliant victory, Mercedes suffered significant blistering in the Silverstone heat and pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas had to settle for third behind Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc managed to sneak P4 for Ferrari, while Racing Point's continued use of rear brake ducts that saw them docked 15 points led to an appeal by the Scuderia.

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN SPAIN

Mercedes struggled in hot conditions last weekend and temperatures are expected to be high once again in Barcelona.

While the tyre allocation will be a step harder this time around, should the same issues arise it will be interesting to see how the Silver Arrows counter it on this occasion.

Racing Point were reprimanded for using their controversial rear brake ducts at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix and are expected to continue running the parts.

Following Nico Hulkenberg's impressive display in that race, they are expected to have Sergio Perez back after he missed two races following positive tests for coronavirus.

TOP FIVE OPTA STATS

Spanish milestone – This will be the 50th Spanish Grand Prix. Only Germany (64) has hosted F1 in more seasons among nations that were not on the schedule in the inaugural 1950 season.

Rallying Red Bull – Max Verstappen scored an impressive victory at Silverstone and has a chance to earn his team back-to-back wins for just the second time in the hybrid era.

Four in a row? – Hamilton has won the previous three grands prix in Barcelona and will match Schumacher's record for the most victories in a row there (2001-2004) if he triumphs on Sunday.

Ferrari driver in a spin – After finishing 12th at Silverstone last weekend, Sebastian Vettel could fail to score points in successive races for the first time since his maiden F1 season.

Home hope – Carlos Sainz has earned points in each of his five Spanish Grand Prix appearances. Only in the United States (30) has he scored more points than in his own country (26).

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 107 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 77 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 73 4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 45 5. Lando Norris (McLaren) 38

Constructors

1. Mercedes 180 2. Red Bull 113 3. Ferrari 55 4. McLaren 53 5. Racing Point 41