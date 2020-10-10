F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton excited by challenge of shortened Eifel GP

Heavy rain and fog meant the medical helicopter was unable to take off at the Nurburgring and so the drivers will only have an hour at most for practice on Saturday.

Qualifying will follow later in the day before the race on Sunday, meaning little preparation time for the first race at the German circuit since 2013.

Championship leader Hamilton, who will once again attempt to equal Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Formula One wins, concedes the situation is not ideal but the Mercedes driver is relishing the challenge.

F1 2020: Hamilton's hunt for all-time record resumes at Nurburgring

"It's definitely a bit frustrating to miss out on days like this," the Brit said in quotes published by Sky Sports.

"We probably wouldn't have got a huge amount of running in really because we're limited on tyres, but I would have loved to done even an install lap. But everyone's in the same boat.

"But I'm definitely [excited], especially if it stays like this. Hopefully clearer skies but wet... it definitely makes it a serious challenge with less practice. So I look forward to that."

Hamilton leads the drivers' standings by 44 points from team-mate Valtteri Bottas.