Ferrari will allow Leclerc to 'fight' Vettel

Rival Formula One team Mercedes drew criticism at times last year for their handling of Valtteri Bottas, who did not win a single race throughout 2018 and was ordered to allow Lewis Hamilton through on occasion.

And Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto prompted concern of a similar scenario at the start of the new Formula One season as he suggested "particular situations" would see the team side with Vettel.

However, clarifying his comments at F1 testing this week, Binotto added that this directive would not prevent Leclerc from challenging his colleague.

"I think that it's good for Ferrari ," he told reporters. "When you've got your intentions clear from the very start, at least you do not make mistakes when you may have a bigger situation.

Last day of testing for me ! Very positive last laps in the car.

Next stop is my first ever race in red : Australia @scuderiaferrari

: @jerryandrephotography @motorsportpics.de pic.twitter.com/QohUUR9EAe — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) February 28, 2019

"Obviously the two will be free to fight. We will not ask Charles to be slow or Sebastian to be faster. We need both of them to run to the maximum, to try to do their best.

"But certainly, if there is a big situation at the start of the season, Sebastian is the one who's got more experience. Many years he's with us, he's already won championships, so he's our champion."

Leclerc is preparing for his first campaign with Ferrari, having debuted in F1 with Sauber last year. He replaces Kimi Raikkonen.