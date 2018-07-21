Hamilton out of German GP qualifying as Mercedes falters

F1 Raceweek: Red Bull steals show from Mercedes but Ricciardo to start from back | Hamilton agrees two-year Mercedes extension

Hamilton had been fourth fastest at Hockenheim as he began his final run of Q1, but it ended in disaster as his Silver Arrow let him down.

The defending champion sits eight points behind Sebastian Vettel in the standings, but eradicating that deficit could be a huge task for the Briton – who signed a new Mercedes deal on Thursday.

Qualifying heartbreak for Hamilton 💔



The defending champion tried everything to get his car back to the pits, but he will start the #GermanGP from 14th on the grid

Hamilton's last outing on Saturday began scrappily as he ran wide at Turn 8, and two corners later he was pulling over to the side of the track.

"Zero throttle. Stop stop, stop stop," came the message on team radio.

Hamilton replied: "Guys I need to make it back."

"Negative," was the reply. "Stop stop, stop stop. Loss of hydraulic."

Having climbed out of the cockpit Hamilton had to push his stricken car to safety before marshalls were able to assist with the trundling W09.

Hamilton returned to the pits on a motorbike knowing his qualifying was over, meaning he will finish in 15th place heading into Sunday's race. He is likely to start Sunday's race in 14th place or worse, if the team have to replace his gearbox or other parts.

Hamilton's trying to push the car back to the pits 😲



It's looking like he won't make Q2!#GermanGP 🇩🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/BMOm7Kb4gp — Formula 1 (@F1) July 21, 2018

The setback is a blow to his hopes of mounting a fight-back against home hero Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari in the drivers' world championship. Vettel, who is also bidding for a fifth title, leads Hamilton by eight points.

Source: (PTI and OPTA)