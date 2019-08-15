English
Miller signs new Pramac Racing deal to end Lorenzo speculation

By Opta
Jack Miller signed a new deal with Pramac Racing for the 2020 season

London, August 15: Jack Miller has signed a new one-year contract with Ducati satellite team Pramac Racing - just days after fearing his place was under threat.

The 24-year-old Australian has had two podium finishes in MotoGP this season while proving himself a consistently strong performer.

However, Miller was wary he might lose his ride when rumours began to swirl that three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo could return to the Ducati fold.

With Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso locked in for the factory team next season, speculation suggested Lorenzo could join the Pramac ranks and Miller said he thought there was "some truth" to the claims.

He was therefore relieved to tie up a new deal for the 2020 season, securing his future.

Miller, who sits eighth in the championship standings, said: "I am very happy to have reached this agreement. Pramac Racing is a team that made me feel comfortable right from the start and the relationship with Ducati is very close.

"I will have again the official bike at my disposal and will do my best to achieve great results. I would like to thank Ducati and my team for the great work they have done so far."

Team manager Francesco Guidotti said: "Jack is proving to have great talent and his current position in the riders’ standings is confirmation of this. We are proud to have him with us also next season and we will now stay focused on our work to achieve even greater results in 2019."

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
