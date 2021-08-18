English
Japanese Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus

By
Suzuka
A revised Formula One schedule is being worked on after the Japanese Grand Prix was called off for the second successive year.

Suzuka, August 18: The 2021 Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix has been cancelled due to "ongoing complexities" related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The race organisers on Wednesday (August 18) announced that the event at the Suzuka circuit will not take place for a second successive year.

The COVID-19 crisis pandemic prevented the 2020 from being staged and a race due to be staged on October 10 has also been called off.

A statement from Formula One said: "Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country.

"Formula One is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks.

"Formula One has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula One events this year and beyond."

The F1 season resumes with the Belgium Grand Prix on August 29, with Lewis Hamilton holding an eight-point lead over Max Verstappen at the top of the driver standings.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 14:10 [IST]
