Turkey Rally has more surprises in store

Bengaluru, October 19: The Marmaris Rally Turkey which begins on Friday (October 20) may be in the spotlight following the news of its inclusion in the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), but TOSFED's premier rally is also the final round of the FIA Balkan Rally Trophy.

Thirty-nine teams will tackle 13 special stages in the mountains and hills overlooking Turkey's stunning Turquoise Coast on Saturday and Sunday.

The leading five drivers in four class categories at the end of the seven-round Balkan series will then be eligible for the final of the FIA European Rally Trophy, behind held in conjunction with Portugal's Rali Casinos do Algarve in November.

The European Rally Trophy (ERT) is made up of a total of eight regional competitions that broadly follow the same technical and sporting regulations as the European Rally Championship (ERC).

The FIA Balkan Rally Trophy consisted of seven rounds in 2017, with Marmaris Rally Turkey following two events in Bulgaria, two in Romania and other rallies in Turkey and Serbia.

Local driver Yağiz Avci became embroiled in a battle with Romania's Bogdan Marisca and fellow Turks Burak Çukorova and Orhan Avcioğlu as the season progressed. Çukorova also leads the 2017 Turkish Rally Championship.

There are 10 Ford Fiesta R2s and STs running at the rear of the field under the Ford Motorsport Turkey banner and entered in the RC3 and RC4 classes.

The ceremonial start takes place on Marmaris Kordon (Marina) from 5.30pm local time.

