Hamilton marks his 250th grand prix with F1 season finale victory

In his 250th grand prix, Mercedes' six-time world champion qualified on pole for the first time since July's German Grand Prix and eased clear of the field to claim an easy victory at the Yas Marina Circuit.

It marked Hamilton's 11th triumph of the campaign in a race where there was little on the line for most on the grid.

Max Verstappen was second to ensure he finished third in the drivers' championship, with Charles Leclerc completing the podium, though Ferrari were due to meet with the stewards after the race over a fuel discrepancy in his car.

Even if his third-place finish does not stand, Leclerc will still end the season higher up the standings than Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who took sixth in the race.

Valtteri Bottas, who already had second in the championship secured, started from the back of the grid but worked his way up to fourth.

Due to a technical issue, DRS was not available until lap 18, though overtaking was not an issue for most, and Leclerc got past Verstappen soon after a start in which Hamilton never came under threat.

Verstappen was not satisfied with his engine power throughout the race, but it was he and Leclerc who produced the most entertaining battle of the race on lap 33.

It ended with the Red Bull driver getting his revenge on Leclerc, who was unable to provide a response.

Bottas ran out of laps to catch Leclerc and pip him to the third spot on the podium, with the Finn also denied the fastest-lap bonus point by Hamilton. Alex Albon was fifth, ahead of Vettel, with Sergio Perez seventh and Lando Norris eighth.

Nico Hulkenberg could not finish his final race for Renault in the points despite going into the last lap in 10th. Carlos Sainz took the last points place as Hulkenberg ended up 12th.