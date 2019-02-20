Formula One: Hamilton not worried by Ferrari pace

While Mercedes have been down the classification on both days in Barcelona, Ferrari have topped the timesheets and racked up over 300 laps in the process.

Sebastian Vettel - Hamilton's title rival in the past two seasons - was fastest on day one and new team-mate Charles Leclerc led the way on Tuesday.

Vettel got through 169 laps at the Circuit de Catalunya at the start of the week, while Hamilton only completed 81 – the Briton getting through another 74 on day two.

Despite the impressive pace and reliability shown by Ferrari, Hamilton remains confident Mercedes will be ready to compete come the Australian Grand Prix on March 17.

"Ferrari are very, very strong right now," Hamilton told reporters on Wednesday.

"As you have seen, they are racking up great mileage as well and it appears that they have a better package than they had last year, which means it is going to be even more of a challenge for us this year.

"Ferrari always looks particularly strong, for the last few years, they have looked very strong, so that is to be expected. For us, we are just going about our process and trying to understand, so as I said everyone is working incredibly hard.

"At the moment I don't worry about anything. I just try to focus on our job I don't know what everyone is doing, there are different fuel loads. I have been in this business a long time so I know how it goes over the first and into the second week.

"It's not a time when we need to focus on others, we let everyone else do their thing and really dig deep and focus on making sure our processes are better than ever before, that we are analysing the data better than ever before and that from a driver's point of view the feedback is more accurate than ever before. That is what we are trying to focus on and making sure we get through our run plans."