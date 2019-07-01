English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We did not prepare - Hamilton queries Mercedes strategy

By
Lewis Hamilton
Five-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was disappointed with how his car overheated in an unsuccessful Austrian Grand Prix.

Spielberg, July 1: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton questioned his team's preparation for the Austrian Grand Prix as they failed to win a Formula One race for the first time in 2019.

The Silver Arrows' run of victories came to an end at the ninth event of the season, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen triumphing at the circuit for the second year in a row.

Hamilton could only finish fifth, while team-mate Valtteri Bottas was forced to settle for third as Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fought it out for victory.

For many viewers, the race was a refreshing change-up from utter Mercedes dominance, but Hamilton clearly did not see it that way.

"We've struggled for years here," he said, before speaking of overheating he suffered.

"I don't really understand why we haven't prepared for this race particularly, but we've been struggling in that area with temperature, and today you saw the worst of it.

"We knew already before the race started that we'd been in trouble. Those guys were pushing flat out all the way and we couldn't do that at all."

Bottas was more positive, happy to take a podium finish from a tougher-than-expected weekend.

"It was difficult," he said. "We suffered a lot with overheating today of our power units, the amount of lift-and-coast we had to do to keep the temperatures low.

"It was getting pretty difficult to drive, and that's why I couldn't really attack, couldn't really defend that well. It was a bit of a survival game, so in that sense, really pleased to be on the podium, but for sure, a weekend we need to learn from. We had no chance to fight for the win today."

Despite the rare hiccup, Hamilton still holds a 31-point lead atop the driver standings.

Bottas (166 points) sits second, ahead of Verstappen (126), Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (123) and Leclerc (105).

More LEWIS HAMILTON News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 39 - July 1 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue