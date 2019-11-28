English
Verstappen eyes F1 title after 'learning lessons'

By Russell Greaves
Max Verstappen

Abu Dhabi, November 28: Max Verstappen has his sights set on the Formula One world title next season after learning valuable lessons in 2019.

The Red Bull star sits third in the standings heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, having won a third grand prix of the campaign in Brazil last time out.

That triumph at Interlagos represents part of a learning curve the team have been on which the Dutchman hopes will stand them in good stead going into next year.

"We learned a lot throughout the whole season – what went well and what we did wrong or didn't do so well," Verstappen told Sky Sports.

"We'll try to work over the winter of course to try and make everything better, the whole package.

"You can clearly see throughout the end of the year now , of course in general we have always been like that, but I really have a lot of confidence that it's not just now.

"I think we can really transform that into an early start next year. That's at least the target."

Asked if Red Bull can mount a title challenge and halt the dominance of Mercedes, the 22-year-old added: "That's what we are going for.

"You never know, so it's 50-50. It's yes or no.

"Already throughout the last few races we were really improving, so of course very pleased.

"Now one more race to go so we'll try to have a good weekend and try to finish it off with good feelings going into the winter break."

Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
