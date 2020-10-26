Verstappen: I'll have to race until I'm 40 to catch record-breaker Hamilton!

Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's F1 record with his 92nd victory at Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Mercedes man started on pole but had to recover from a tricky spell to hold off team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Verstappen for his landmark triumph.

Verstappen was full of praise for Hamilton, the 2020 drivers' championship leader, after the race and does not see his dominance ending any time soon.

"We were just talking about it," the 23-year-old said, appearing alongside Hamilton at a news conference. "Lewis says he keeps pushing because he wants to set it very high. I have to work hard to try to get there.

"It's amazing. What can you say? It's just incredible, an incredible achievement. Ninety-two victories and I don't think it stops there. It will go well over 100.

"He's pushing me to go until I'm 40 years old or something. It's a good motivation as well.

"No, anyway, it's incredible. It looks like of course he's also going for his seven world titles [another Schumacher record], which is very impressive.

"Everybody knows he's very quick but what has also been a very strong point is that he's also very consistent and very rarely makes a mistake.

"That's why I think also he got to this number so quick. It's just very impressive."