Mercedes team member tests positive for COVID-19

Nurburg (Germany), October 8: Mercedes have confirmed that a member of the team has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix.
The Silver Arrows revealed on Thursday (October 8) that an unnamed employee has returned a positive COVID-19 test.
Mercedes' announcement came on the eve of the first practice sessions at the Nurburgring following a break in the schedule last weekend.
The team tweeted "We can confirm that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19.
"This has been handled and is being handled in line with FIA protocols, working closely with the FIA."
We can confirm that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19. This has been handled and is being handled in line with FIA protocols, working closely with the FIA.— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 8, 2020
Lewis Hamilton will get another chance to match Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Formula One race victories in Germany this weekend.
Mercedes have a huge 174-point lead over Red Bull in the constructor standings, with Hamilton 144 points ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas in his quest to equal Schumacher's record haul of seven F1 world titles.
