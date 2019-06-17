MotoGP Raceweek: A rookie mistake from a five-time champ! - Vinales slams Lorenzo

Vinales, Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi were tussling with MotoGP leader Marc Marquez at the front of the field in Barcelona when Lorenzo sought to join them with a move down the inside on the second lap.

The Repsol Honda star clipped Dovizioso and forced Vinales and Rossi off the track too, ending their races and sending team-mate Marquez through for a comfortable victory.

Vinales was particularly surprised the error came from Lorenzo, who has three MotoGP titles and two Moto2 championships to his name.

"I saw him on the inside - I tried to avoid the crash but I think one bike touched my rear tyre and I just flew," he said. "I tried to avoid the crash, but it was impossible.

"Honestly, this corner is always difficult, but come on … overtake me on the straights, we are slow.

We keep positive team thanks for the hard work Very upset pic.twitter.com/gRG8C7YUko — Maverick Viñales (@mvkoficial12) June 16, 2019

"He only needed to wait for four corners to overtake me. Also, on the warm-up lap, he overtook inside without a reason, I didn't understand. Also, in Mugello, he had some problems with (Jack) Miller on the warm-up lap.

"If you ask me, it looks like a rookie mistake and he is a five-time world champion. Sometimes we have to think on the bike.

"Even if he is a great rider and he has a lot of talent, come on ... you can't win the race in two laps."

Vinales suggested the incident was particularly damaging for Dovizioso, who lost 25 points on Marquez - falling 37 behind the defending champion - due to his failure to finish.

"If he (only) took out myself or Valentino, we are not fighting for the championship," Vinales said. "It is a racing incident, not so bad.

"But he also took out Andrea, who is fighting for the championship. He destroyed my race, Valentino's race and Dovizioso's championship a little bit, because it is pretty hard to recover 25 points."