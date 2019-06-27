MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez looks unstoppable – Dutch TT in numbers

Repsol Honda maestro Marquez has earned front-row starts in each of the opening seven races of this season and has converted those to four wins and two second places, plus a retirement.

This weekend the championship leader will aim to make it eight out of eight in qualifying, having last achieved such a front-row run when he went on to string together 16 in succession across the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Andrea Dovizioso sits second in the riders' standings but the Italian has finished on the podium in Assen in just three of his 11 previous appearances in the top category. His last podium place at the Dutch TT was a second place in 2014.

Here, we take a look at some of the other key numbers ahead of the race, courtesy of Opta.

3 - Danilo Petrucci has finished on the podium in his last three races, at the French, Italian and Catalunya grands prix. However, he has placed in the top 10 in just one of his seven previous appearances in the Dutch TT, when he was second in 2017.

6 - Marc Marquez has finished on the podium on each of his six previous MotoGP appearances at the Dutch race, including wins in 2014 and 2018.

8 - No rider has won the Dutch TT more times than Valentino Rossi in 500cc/MotoGP. He has achieved eight victories, from his first in 2002 to his most recent in 2017. That record makes Assen the circuit where the Italian has achieved the most top-level wins in his career.

13 - No MotoGP rider has won consecutive races in any of the last 13 Dutch TT, with Rossi in 2004 and 2005 the last rider to win back to back. Marquez won last year's race.

15 - Fabio Quartararo recorded his first MotoGP podium finish in the recent Catalunya Grand Prix, becoming the 15th French rider to achieve a top-three placing at the elite level. Competing in Moto2 last season, Quartararo finished in second place at Assen.

16 - Suzuki's star Spanish rider Alex Rins has collected points in his last 16 races, the best such run of any current MotoGP rider.

111 - Marquez has led for 111 laps this season in MotoGP, 56 more than the rest of the riders combined.

