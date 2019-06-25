Dutch MotoGP is a race you do not want to miss!

Bengaluru, June 25: The headlines in Barcelona were dominated by one incident, but looking ahead to the Dutch MotoGP in Assen on Sunday (June 30), they certainly should not remain that way.

The script for the Catalan GP was written early but if there is one venue where the plan always gets a shake up, it's Assen.

Whether it is final chicane drama, the incredible close racing often created by the track or the risks that can arise from the weather, the Dutch GP is often as classic as the circuit around which it is raced.

And the TT Circuit Assen truly is a classic - it is the longest-serving venue on the calendar, with the first traces of the track already laid as the Championship was in its infancy. There is no place like the Cathedral.

Tune in on Sunday at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) as the grid try to tame one of the best tracks on the calendar - you won't be disappointed.

Dovizioso looking good For FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), it has a mix of good and not-so-good memories, but this season he now arrives 37 points clear as the dust settles after Round 7 and that's worth more than a little spring in his step. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) is the first man hoping Marquez will play the wrong hand. Looking good in the early stages after another stellar start, ‘DesmoDovi' was the biggest casualty of The Incident in Barcelona in terms of the Championship and it's now game on for the Italian. Petrucci can do it It's no longer enough to keep more of an eye on the long game, he now has to go weapons free in a bid to close down that lead. Both he and team-mate Danilo Petrucci have showed they can take on Marquez and win this season - but can they do that at Assen? Joker in the pack One joker in the pack - in terms of what had increasingly become a Honda vs Ducati fight at the front, plus Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) - will likely be the Yamahas. Especially at Assen. Qualifying was a stellar day for the Iwata marque in Barcelona before race day saw big rewards for the man who finished, Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT), and pace was not what put the proverbial spanner in the works of his fellow M1 riders. Crowd puller Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) fills the stands wherever he goes, and the Dutch GP is no exception. But some circuits have seen him accrue better track records than others, and the TT Circuit Assen is one the number 46 has set alight time and again, winning ten times in total.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)