Dutch MotoGP is a race you do not want to miss!

Dovizioso looking good
For FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), it has a mix of good and not-so-good memories, but this season he now arrives 37 points clear as the dust settles after Round 7 and that's worth more than a little spring in his step.
Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) is the first man hoping Marquez will play the wrong hand. Looking good in the early stages after another stellar start, ‘DesmoDovi' was the biggest casualty of The Incident in Barcelona in terms of the Championship and it's now game on for the Italian.
Petrucci can do it
It's no longer enough to keep more of an eye on the long game, he now has to go weapons free in a bid to close down that lead.
Both he and team-mate Danilo Petrucci have showed they can take on Marquez and win this season - but can they do that at Assen?
Joker in the pack
One joker in the pack - in terms of what had increasingly become a Honda vs Ducati fight at the front, plus Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) - will likely be the Yamahas. Especially at Assen.
Qualifying was a stellar day for the Iwata marque in Barcelona before race day saw big rewards for the man who finished, Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT), and pace was not what put the proverbial spanner in the works of his fellow M1 riders.
Crowd puller
Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) fills the stands wherever he goes, and the Dutch GP is no exception.
But some circuits have seen him accrue better track records than others, and the TT Circuit Assen is one the number 46 has set alight time and again, winning ten times in total.