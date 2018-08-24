MotoGP riders ready for Silverstone showdown

Rossi in the rain

Winning is something Marquez did in 2014, before it was Rossi in the rain in 2015. Despite that, the nine-time world champion says he would prefer it dry - and that Silverstone is a special venue.

"Silverstone is a great track, full of history," said the ;Doctor'. "In the last few years there have always been great races. Last year was a good race, and last year it was unbelievable weather for England! This year it looks more tricky, but we hope it will be dry as much as possible."

Hoping for sun

That sentiment was echoed by Lorenzo, the winner last time out - with the number 99 hoping for sun at least on race day:

"It's a good track, I've loved this track from 2010, I was very quick. Sometimes I've had more difficult years but I love the track, and hopefully at least we'll get a sunny day on Sunday."

Something else of note is where the Spaniard has won this year - so far, the same races as team-mate Dovizioso last year.

Good weekend

Dovizioso, last year's winner and most recently the winner in Brno, also expects a good weekend.

"At the moment we are very fast, more or less at every track, so I expect to be competitive at this track. It's long and there is new asphalt so no one knows, but our bike is working a bit better last year, we had a good test and I'm sure we can start from a good base."

Home hero

Home hero Cal Crutchlow, who was on pole at the venue in 2016 and has been on the podium, is arriving into the weekend after an announcement - with the Brit confirmed at LCR Honda Castrol on a HRC contract for another two seasons.

"It's great to come to Silverstone," said Crutchlow, "and with the announcement, there's no better day to share the news! HRC and LCR have supported me for the last few years and now we have another two. I look forward to the home GP and I hope we can have a good weekend. Like everyone says, the weather could be a bit iffy but we'll see."

The Brit, a winner in difficult conditions in the premier class, also thinks Friday track time will be "pivotal" for the weekend.