MotoGP riders ready to hit the tarmac once again

By
MotoGP riders
MotoGP riders strike a happy pose in the pre-event press conference

Bengaluru, August 2: After summer break, the time is finally here to hit the tarmac once again and it is the classic Automotodrom Brno circuit that kicks off Act II of the FIM MotoGP World Championship season on Sunday (August 4).

Before the lights go off for the Czech GP, it was time for MotoGP riders to talk shop in the pre-event press conference and as expected reigning world champion Marc Marquez was in a buoyant mood.

"The second part of the season will be the most important. Summer break has been very good. Time to relax, disconnect but also time to prepare for the second part of the season together and yeah, it's time to rejoin the FIM MotoGP World Championship. We'll try to restart the same way we finished. We'll see here in Brno and let's enjoy it on the track!," the Repsol Honda rider said.

The weekend will start to tell the tale of Act II. MotoGP gets back in action on Friday (August 2) in Brno, with lights out for the premier class race on Sunday at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

Marquez is positive

Marquez is positive

Looking back over the first half of the year, the reigning champion was positive.

"The first part of the season has been interesting. At some tracks it was one manufacturer, at others it was another but the main thing is we were always there to have a small chance of victory or second place and this will be the target for the rest of the season."

Vinales in full steam

Vinales in full steam

Up next was Assen winner Maverick Vinales, who also took a podium in Germany. The Yamaha rider is on full power steam looking into the second half.

"I'm full of energy because I finished the last two races in a good way. For me, this summer break was very long because I was waiting to be on the bike, the mood I had was really good. With the same mentality, we have nothing to lose and we will try to push at the maximum from the first lap," the Spanish rider said.

Not so Rossi!

Not so Rossi!

Yamaha team-mate and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi spoke next, a man who was on a more difficult run heading into the holidays.

"For sure the break is a good chance to recharge the battery and take the right energy for the second half. The last races of the first part were very tough and very difficult. We expected to be stronger, so we need to concentrate and work better to be stronger for this second part," the Italian said.

Crutchlow has fond memories

Crutchlow has fond memories

For Cal Crutchlow, 2019 has also been more of a challenge at times. But the Brit dug deep and impressed in Germany to take a rostrum finish despite carrying a cycling injury, and Brno holds good memories of his first Grand Prix win.

"It's great to be back after the summer break. I'm very happy to be here in Brno and be working with the team again. I seem to favour the second half of the season over the first half, we've two podiums so far and maybe we can to that - perhaps this weekend!"

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 14:55 [IST]
