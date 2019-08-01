Honda MotoGP riders ready to vroom at Brno

Excited to be back
"I 'm very excited to get back on the bike. Summer break is always nice to relax a little bit, but soon you miss the team and the bike!," said Marquez
"I 'm ready to get back to work and Brno is a fun circuit to ride. We finished the first half of the season in a very strong way and now we must keep our focus to continue this," the Spaniard added.
Favourite circuit
"Brno is a circuit where lots of riders are often strong so we can't take anything for granted.
I hope Jorge's recovery is going well and we will soon have him back in the team," the world champion concluded.
Bradl to race again
HRC Test Rider Stefan Bradl will again join Marquez in the Repsol Honda Team garage as Jorge Lorenzo continues his recovery from his fall in Assen.
The German rider has had an intense workload since finishing in the top ten at the Sachsenring; going on to take a podium finish at the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours race alongside his usual testing duties.
Strong weekend
Bradl is aiming for another strong weekend and is looking to build on the what he and the team achieved in Germany.
"Of course I'm looking forward to Brno and it's great to be back with the Repsol Honda Team as I really enjoyed working with them at the Sachsenring. Our aim is to carry on from where we left in Germany and keep moving forward with the bike," said Bradl.