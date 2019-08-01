Honda MotoGP riders ready to vroom at Brno

Bengaluru, August 1: The FIM MotoGP World Championship resumes after the summer break with the Czech Grand Prix at the Automotodrom Brno circuit on Sunday (August 4).

Always among the busiest and highest attended races of the year, the Czech GP is a favourite with fans and riders alike.

The 5.4km long circuit welcomes the MotoGP riders back, who all are recharged and ready to attack the second half of 2019.

Leading the group is world champion Marc Marquez's Repsol Honda Team, who are eager to return to track and continue fighting for victory.

Having delivered a supreme performance at the German GP, Marquez entered the mid-season break with a generous 58-point lead in the FIM MotoGP World Championship.

Defending this advantage over his title rivals is the main objective for the reigning world champion at the Czech GP.

Brno is amongst Marquez's most favourtie circuits - only once finishing off the podium since joining the premier class in 2013 and never finishing outside of the top five.

Excited to be back "I 'm very excited to get back on the bike. Summer break is always nice to relax a little bit, but soon you miss the team and the bike!," said Marquez "I 'm ready to get back to work and Brno is a fun circuit to ride. We finished the first half of the season in a very strong way and now we must keep our focus to continue this," the Spaniard added. Favourite circuit "Brno is a circuit where lots of riders are often strong so we can't take anything for granted. I hope Jorge's recovery is going well and we will soon have him back in the team," the world champion concluded. Bradl to race again HRC Test Rider Stefan Bradl will again join Marquez in the Repsol Honda Team garage as Jorge Lorenzo continues his recovery from his fall in Assen. The German rider has had an intense workload since finishing in the top ten at the Sachsenring; going on to take a podium finish at the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours race alongside his usual testing duties. Strong weekend Bradl is aiming for another strong weekend and is looking to build on the what he and the team achieved in Germany. "Of course I'm looking forward to Brno and it's great to be back with the Repsol Honda Team as I really enjoyed working with them at the Sachsenring. Our aim is to carry on from where we left in Germany and keep moving forward with the bike," said Bradl.

(With Repsol Honda Media inputs)