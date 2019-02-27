English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP set to introduce long lap penalty

By
The new rule requires penalised riders to ride through a specially-marked area off-track
The new rule requires penalised riders to ride through a specially-marked area off-track

Bengaluru, February 27: MotoGP is set to introduce the long lap penalty to the list of punishments available to the stewards for the start of the 2019 FIM World Championship season.

The new rule requires penalised riders to ride through a specially-marked area off-track, with the proposal being tried out for the first time during the final pre-season tests at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

Following positive initial feedback from riders, the long lap penalty is set to be officially written into MotoGP regulations ahead of the FIM MotoGP World Championship season opener -- the Qatar Grand Prix -- to be held on March 10.

Race Direction members Loris Capirossi and Franco Uncini, as well as Dorna Sporting Director Carlos Ezpeleta, will collectively decide where the long lap penalty will be served at each particular track during the year.

MotoGP legend and Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi estimated the time loss was upwards of three seconds.

The rule is expected to be used at the majority of tracks, although there may be some where there is nowhere practical to place the longer route.

"We want it to be applicable to all the circuits on the calendar, but if there is one where the limitations of the track make it impossible, that wouldn't invalidate the rule for the rest," Ezpeleta was quoted as saying in motorsport.com.

The system was initially devised as a replacement for the current practice of forcing riders to drop one position, but is now likely to be added to the list of possible sanctions stewards can deploy in-race.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue